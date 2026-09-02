SOWETAN | Flyovers thrill, but safety must come first

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The spectacular flyover by two Airlink aircraft over Cape Town’s DHL Stadium ahead of Saturday’s Springboks v All Blacks Test has sparked a debate that refuses to land.

While many South Africans celebrated the precision and daring of the manoeuvre, others − including people beyond our borders − condemned it as reckless and dangerous.

The criticism, particularly online, prompted a spirited defence from South Africans who saw the spectacle not as a foolhardy stunt but as a demonstration of the country’s aviation expertise.

Stadium flyovers have been part of SA’s major sporting occasions for decades, with the tradition dating back to 1995, when the first such flyover took place at Ellis Park ahead of the Rugby World Cup final between SA and New Zealand.

Nearly three decades later, the sight of aircraft roaring over a stadium has become part of the theatre surrounding major rugby Tests. It adds excitement and spectacle to an already emotionally charged occasion.

But national pride should not blind us to legitimate safety concerns. Saturday’s flyover was undeniably low. Indeed, the Airlink jets flew at an altitude that prompted widespread discussion and was described as one of the lowest such jet flyovers on record.

While the pilots and organisers may have operated within carefully considered safety parameters, the concerns raised by those questioning the wisdom of such manoeuvres cannot simply be dismissed.

Aviation, by its very nature, leaves little room for error. Pilots may be highly skilled, aircraft may be meticulously maintained and procedures may be rigorously followed, but mistakes and unforeseen circumstances can happen.

That is precisely why safety must remain the overriding consideration whenever aircraft are brought into close proximity to large crowds.

The fact that SA Rugby has confirmed another Airlink flyover at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg ahead of Saturday’s third Test against the All Blacks makes the issue even more pertinent. The spectacle can continue, but it must never become a contest to see how low or how close aircraft can fly.

SA has every right to celebrate its aviation capabilities and sporting traditions. We should also be proud of the professionalism that makes these displays possible. But the best way to answer critics is not with bravado; it is by consistently demonstrating that the highest safety standards are being observed.

So let the flyover continue to entertain – with safety remaining firmly in the cockpit.

And for the rugby match, may the best team win – and that should be the Springboks!