READER LETTER | Safa must support Pitso’s vision

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01/09/2026 Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane holding his custom kit alongside Danny Jordaan at his announcement as head coach at the Safa house in Soweto. Picture: Mukovhe Mulidzwi

After weeks of speculation, uncertainty, and intense debate, the SA Football Association (Safa) has officially unveiled Pitso Mosimane as the new head coach of Bafana Bafana. His appointment is more than simply another coaching change. It is an opportunity to restore confidence and stability to SA football.

Mosimane is one of our own. His record, experience, and understanding of our football make his return significant. He has demonstrated that SA coaches can compete successfully at the highest levels of the game.

However, his success will not depend on his coaching ability alone. Safa must give him the necessary support, resources and stability to build a competitive national team. Constant changes, political tensions, and uncertainty around the national team do little to advance SA football.

As South Africans, we should put our differences aside and give the new coach our full support. Bafana belong to all of us, and their success should be a national priority. – Tsepo Mhlongo