READER LETTER | Safa needs new leaders, fresh ideas

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01/09/2026 Safa President, Danny Jordaan speaking at the announcement of Bafana head coach at Safa house in Soweto. Picture: Mukovhe Mulidzwi

For years, the SA Football Association (Safa) has talked about transforming and developing the game, yet critical programmes have struggled to deliver the progress our football deserves.

Today there is a great opportunity to advance our game through the video assistant referee programme. However, it remains delayed despite government funding for Safa, and questions persist about the sustainability of our development structures.

What happened to the millions allocated to football development through the 2010 World Cup legacy? South Africans deserve transparency, accountability and answers. Safa cannot continue to protect a system that is failing our football and which needs new leadership, fresh ideas, accountability, and a genuine commitment to development.

It is time for the entire Safa leadership to make way for a new era for the benefit of SA‘s football. — Aubrey Molobi, North West