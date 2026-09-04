READER LETTER | Tough mayoral choice for Jozi

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08 August 2026. Democratic Alliance Joburg Mayoral candidate Helen Zille is seen adressing the supporters and party members during a manifesto launch of the DA at Mary fitzgerald square newtown, Johannesburg. Picture. Thapelo Morebudi

In the forthcoming municipal elections, all eyes will be on the City of Johannesburg, the economic heartbeat of SA. Joburg is therefore highly contested, with political parties having selected their best members to represent them as mayoral candidates.

The DA’s mayoral candidate, Helen Zille, started her campaign early – late last year. Her campaign has shaken, and continues to shake, the coalition government in Joburg. A former mayor of Cape Town, Zille’s wealth of experience in the local government puts her in pole position.

ActionSA has dispatched its founder-leader, Herman Mashaba, to be its mayoral candidate. Mashaba is a former mayor of Johannesburg, though he did not complete his term. His focus was on hijacked buildings, immigration, and the in-sourcing of cleaners and security guards. However, his legacy remains contested.

Bongani Baloyi is the candidate for MK Party, which will be contesting the local elections for the first time. Baloyi is the former Midvaal mayor under the DA, and has proved himself to be a capable and talented leader.

The PAC has elected its former secretary-general, Thami Plaatjie, to be its candidate. Plaatjie is a scholar and author who has vast experience in national government management. However, his mayoral campaign started late and has been lukewarm so far.

The ANC, on the other hand, is yet to announce its mayoral candidate for Joburg. There are three candidates: Rev Frank Chikane, Dada Morero and Loyiso Masuku. Apparently, Chikane is the favourite. My concern is that the reverend is in his 70s, just like Zille. However, he might not have the stamina and the know-how to run the City of Johannesburg - a big and complex institution.

As things stand, Joburg is in a bad shape, especially financially. Will the November elections produce a mayor that will save Joburg? - Thabile Mange