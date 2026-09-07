READER LETTER | Boks must be fierce warriors in Baltimore

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Malcom Marx of the Springboks charges towards All Black players during their third test match at FNB Stadium on Saturday. Picture:

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The haka, the pre-match ceremonial war dance by the All Blacks, is something that cannot be downplayed. The Māori cultural practice is commonly revered as a traditional, celebratory, and welcoming performance in other contexts.

However, on the rugby field, the haka is a cry to war and a blood-curdling one at that. Depending on the version of the haka, there are gestures of cutting throats, garroting, eviscerating, stabbing, hacking, and choking an enemy.

The cries to battle and the gesticulations on the rugby field are the same as in a battle situation. Have you ever seen an All Blacks player smile after a haka? Never.

Rugby is an intensely physical sport, and full-body contact with no body armour is the name of the game.

Where do we stand now, ahead of the fourth Test in Baltimore? Any team lining up against the All Blacks, anywhere, is obliged to face more than two dozen All Black warriors lined up. And their weapon is the haka ritual — demonstrating how they are going to eviscerate, cut our throats and destroy us, and we are supposed to just watch and not even smile?

The Māori were a warrior people with a long and proud history of martial exploits. So, it is a good and great tradition.

But we South Africans are also a very proud warrior nation. The Zulus, Xhosas, and Boers took on the might of the British Empire in a major way. That is our history, and we are bloody proud of it.

Fierce warriors that we are, South Africans must show that we are also ready to accept the call to battle, anywhere. — Dr Peter Baker, Parktown North