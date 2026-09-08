READER LETTER | Emulate orderly rugby fans, please

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Springbok fans are shown outside FNB Stadium during a rugby test between the Springboks and All Blacks. File photo: Picture: Masi Losi

The FNB Stadium hosted a successful match between the Springboks and All Blacks on Saturday. The event started on schedule, and there was order.

There was no gridlock of traffic because people used the park-and-ride system or Rea Vaya. I saw some comments on social media saying it is not the same when football games are hosted, more specifically the Soweto derby.

I, as a sports lover who’s attended both rugby and football matches, believe I know why. The people who attended the rugby match on Saturday had only one intention: to enjoy rugby. They did not leave home intending to cause chaos.

People need to remember that you become the organiser’s proxy; let me explain. The event organisers say tickets are available from this outlet; the match is scheduled to start at a certain time. It becomes your duty as a proxy to buy legitimate tickets, arrive on time, and not push and shove.

The ticket you’ve purchased is clearly marked South stand, Row 40 and Seat 20. When you get to the stadium on time, that is where you are supposed to sit and not stand on the seat, smoking ganja. − Zakes Nakedi, Ennerdale