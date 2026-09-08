READER LETTER | Politicians barking the wrong tree

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Poverty alleviation remains one of the most important concerns for SA, says the writer. Picture ALAN EASON

Whether President Cyril Ramaphosa is impeached or not, that won’t alleviate poverty nor put bread on the table. Many politicians are obsessed with the Phala Phala saga, and less concerned about the plight of the poor and marginalised.

As long as the poor allow themselves to be used as voting fodder and continue to be loyal to uncaring politicians, their situation will never change.

Poverty alleviation remains one of the most important concerns for SA, and has seen waves of social unrest from its poorest and most marginalised citizens over the past 25 years.

And now, in 2026, more than three decades after democratisation, the incidence of poverty among black and coloured people remains dramatically higher than that among whites.

The expansion of social grants has brought some relief for many trapped in poverty. Lasting progress in the battle against poverty and its manifestations, requires accelerated economic growth and fundamental reform of South African education system. − Bushy Green, Kagiso