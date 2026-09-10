READER LETTER | Chikane should be running for presidency

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It’s mind-boggling why an esteemed leader like Rev Frank Chikane would want to be a Johannesburg mayor under the ANC.

The next thing, the same party forgets to submit his name to the IEC. Already, you can see problems, good reverend. Or is it the matter of the Sesotho proverb, “leihlo le fahlwa le shebile”, which means a person makes blunders with their eyes wide open?

The corruption in ANC municipalities runs deep. Even President Cyril Ramaphosa has honestly admitted that the best-run municipalities are under the DA.

The downfall of municipalities in SA began immediately after 1994, and Joburg will need a miracle to be resuscitated back to its former glory.

The auditor-general has flagged administrative bad behaviour by the worst-run municipalities. The ANC municipalities in the Free State, North West and Eastern Cape top the list. Emfuleni in Gauteng is a paradise for looters.

Rev Chikane, you should be contesting for the presidency, not a municipality. – Jerry Tsie