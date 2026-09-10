READER LETTER | Johnson disgraced an office of trust

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The Madlanga commission needs extra time to untangle a web of rot engulfing the criminal justice system. Even though the commissioners had to pry the truth from witnesses, their testimonies made it easy for us to connect the dots.

It’s no secret that former Idac head, Adv Andrea Johnson, was liaising on the sly with suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu. Yet, President Cyril Ramaphosa ignores the fact that Mchunu acted out of character in pursuit of his own selfish goals.

Whatever the case, we’re not barren of wit to discern deceit by association. Johnson’s shenanigans suggest snares were laid for expedient purposes to compromise national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola. Worse, she brazenly employed illegalities fraught with a dastardly concoction of flimsy charges actuated by sinister motives.

Seemingly, Johnson sold her soul of discretion for unjust gain in order to conceal skullduggery that has become a source of evil influence in society.

Johnson should hang her head in shame for stooping low to disgrace an office of trust. – Morgan Phaahla, Ekurhuleni