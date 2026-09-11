READER LETTER | Boks show unity as others deepen SA racial rift

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05/09/2026. Springbok captain Siya Kolisi during the third test match against All Blacks at FNB Stadium. Picture: Masi Losi

Last Saturday, a fully integrated Springbok team led by a black captain, played before 90,000 people in Soweto. People of all language groups sang our national anthem enthusiastically with no old flags on display.

That’s progress since our deeply divided past and even since the 1995 Rugby World Cup. The images in the FNB Stadium filled me with pride and gratefulness.

This is in stark contrast with the planting of 3,000 white crosses in Washington two weeks from now, a project driven by privileged white South Africans to draw attention to what Donald Trump described as a “white genocide” and created an Afrikaner refugee programme. The money spent on this project could be better used in SA for needy people.

While Rassie and the Springboks build a better future for all South Africans and polish our image abroad, these people are tarnishing our image and divide our people along racial lines. This has also led to division among Afrikaners.

This weekend, the Springboks will be in the US to display the meaning of SA unity. - Dawie Jacobs, Pretoria