READER LETTER | Promises must match reality

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As we enter the final stretch of the crucial local elections in November, politicians’ promises must be balanced with reality, and ambition must match what can actually be delivered.

Voters deserve more than grand declarations and easy answers. They also deserve honesty, transparency, and a clear understanding of what is possible.

Campaign promises are not merely words; they’re commitments made to the public, and those who break them must be prepared to face scrutiny.

Voters have long memories, and communities cannot afford another cycle of disappointment. Once broken, trust is not easy to restore. Let every promise be measured against the realities of budgets, resources, and municipal capacity.

Political leadership is not about making the loudest promises but about having the courage to speak the truth, accept responsibility, and deliver results. — Farouk Araie, Benoni