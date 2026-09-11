SOWETAN | Safa election must start a new era

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Safa president Danny Jordaan alongside Bafana Head CoachLinda Zwane at the announcement of head coach at the Safa house in Soweto. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

This weekend, South African football will turn its attention to an important event: the election of the president of the South African Football Association (Safa).

The significance of this election extends far beyond the football fraternity. Safa governs the affairs of the country’s biggest sporting code and, as such, is an institution whose performance has implications for millions of South Africans. Whether one is an ardent football supporter or not, the health and stability of Safa should matter to all citizens.

The election on Saturday must therefore be more than a contest for positions and power. It must be an opportunity to demonstrate that Safa is a stable, orderly and accountable association that South Africans can trust.

Whoever emerges victorious between the incumbent Danny Jordaan and challenger Sandile Zungu will have an enormous responsibility. Victory should not be the end of the journey but the beginning of a new chapter for South African football — one characterised by unity, good governance, development and ambition.

The incoming president must resist the temptation to allow election rivalries to linger. Safa needs an executive that works collectively, not one divided by factional interests. Its leadership must inspire confidence among players, coaches, administrators, supporters and the broader public.

More importantly, the new leadership must give renewed attention to grassroots football development. The future of South African football will not be secured only in boardrooms or through the performance of the senior national team. It begins in schools, community clubs and development programmes where young players first discover their talent.

SA must also make a determined effort to improve its standing internationally. Our national teams should consistently compete with the best on the continent and beyond. Success on the field must result from sound administration, proper development structures, and sustained investment in talent.

The election should consequently be viewed as a defining moment for Safa. It provides an opportunity to restore and strengthen public confidence in the association and to put South African football firmly on a path towards greater success.

The winner should reach across the electoral divide, unite the football fraternity and lead with humility and purpose.

South Africans deserve a Safa that is stable, united and focused on advancing the game. The election of its president on Saturday must be the beginning of that era.