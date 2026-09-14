READER LETTER | Strong message from FF+ in Xhosa

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The upcoming local elections promise to be the most heavily contested ever, and political parties are doing everything they can to show voters what benefits they stand to enjoy if they vote for them.

I was fascinated by a TikTok video showing two white guys speaking fluent Xhosa about their plans to participate in the elections. One was holding an FF+ T-shirt, which he had given his colleague as a gift.

The FF+ campaign message is embedded in the T-shirt: its green colour represents the beautiful country we all love so much, where we are brought together in all our rainbow-nation diversity.

The pink in the T-shirt represents a happy and content nation, regardless of race or beliefs.

I salute the FF+ for the thoughtful and powerful message it conveyed. — Cometh Dube-Makholwa