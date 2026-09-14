READER LETTER | Voters must be careful

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20 june 2026. A start to a voter regestration weekend as IEC officials help those registering to for voting in the upcoming Local government election to be legeble voters. Picture. Thapelo Morebudi

Responding to Farouk Araie’s letter on Friday, headlined “Promises must match reality”, he says: “Once broken, trust may not be easily restored”.

Araie raises serious issues about the value of elections. The reality, however, is that many voters continue to support the same individuals who promise them the moon and the stars. Those promises are quickly forgotten once winning candidates are inaugurated into councils.

This pattern is repeated in various areas: voters are neglected while public budgets are misused for personal gain instead of service delivery. In cases where motions of no confidence are made to remove mayors or speakers, they are often driven by competition for positions, salaries and access to resources.

Instead of meaningful improvement, communities continue to face cheap politicking, corruption, potholes, and sewage problems. This neglect happens while officials drive expensive cars.

That is the unfortunate reality that Araie’s letter exposes; thought-provoking and worthy of reflection.

Vote correctly and diligently, Ma-Afrika, to bring change to the governance factors frustrating you. - Pitsi Moloto