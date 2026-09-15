READER LETTER | Biko shaped SA’s future

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The death of Black Consciousness luminary Steve Biko on September 12, 1977, is one of SA’s most historically significant deaths. No government in SA had ever tried to prevent people from attending a funeral. But despite roadblocks, over 20,000 people, including diplomats, attended Biko’s funeral.

Top filmmaker Richard Attenborough made a film about him, and British musician Peter Gabriel composed and recorded a song about him. US senator Dick Clark, who had met Biko and been given a memo addressed to then US president Jimmy Carter by Biko urging US sanctions against the apartheid regime, increased his own efforts for sanctions.

The threat of sanctions led to massive reforms under PW Botha and his “adapt or die” exhortation to push white citizens and his own party to accept cosmetic and gradual racial changes. But over the 16 years from 1978 to 1994, the National Party ensured that everything Biko had achieved was completely destroyed.

Biko’s influence awakened people from the moribund state they were left in after the Rivonia Trial in 1964, resulting in life imprisonment sentences for anti-apartheid leaders, including Nelson Mandela.

The regime was disturbed by Onkgopotse Tiro’s speech in 1972 and started banning BC activists and arresting them on terrorism charges for staging a rally to celebrate Frelimo’s victory in Mozambique in 1974.

The trial that followed exposed Biko’s brilliance. As a defence witness, he mesmerised the court. The June 16, 1976, Soweto uprisings further showed the effectiveness of the BC’s conscientisation strategy.

False narratives want to portray the 1976 uprisings as impulsive actions, not the result of years of conscientisation by Biko’s Black Consciousness movement.

Remember that he and his colleagues waged the struggle through self-help programmes that fostered a spirit of self-reliance among black people. It was not about a political party. — Dr Kenosi Mosalakae, Houghton