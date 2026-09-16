READER LETTER | Our beloved country unsafe for women

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Runners have gathered in song in Rhodesfield, Kempton Park for a memorial run to honour the late runner Elizabeth Tsontso Moselakgomo who went missing last week Wednesday when she went out for a run. She was murdered and her body found in the bushes on Sunday. /Thulani Mbele

On Monday, the life of an eight-year-old child was altered forever when she was told that her mother won’t be returning home. A mother whose only sin was going out for a run.

The discovery of the six bodies found dead in a space of two months has reminded us just how unsafe women are and how the most mundane activity carries a potential threat to your life.

SA faces a persistent GBV epidemic despite efforts to address it. According to a study by the Human Sciences Research Council, between July and September 2024, 957 women were murdered, 1,567 survived attempts on their lives, and 14,366 experienced serious assaults.

Behind these numbers are the personal experiences that affect families and entire communities who are left behind. Being a woman in SA means living in constant fear; you can go for a run, go to the post office, climb into an e-hailing ride, visit your partner, and never be seen again. - Zamansele Mhlambi