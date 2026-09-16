READER LETTER | SA football needs renewal

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SA football cannot keep asking our players to move forward while the people running the game appear comfortable, taking us around the same circle. For me, Danny Jordaan’s time as Safa president is over.

It is not about disrespecting the contribution he has made to our game over many years. His role in the history and development of our football cannot simply be erased. But leadership is also about recognising when an organisation needs a different mind, a different energy and, most importantly, a completely different conversation about where it is going.

There comes a point when experience alone is no longer enough. SA football needs renewal. We do not have a talent problem. Our country has football talent. Go into the townships and rural areas. Go to school tournaments and to local grounds on Saturdays. You will find talented, creative children playing football, and that makes you wonder how many future Bafana Bafana stars disappear before anyone important even learns their names. That, for me, is a tragedy. – Thulani Dasa