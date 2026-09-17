READER LETTER | Mbalula conceding ANC failure

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SA is a few weeks away from the 2026 local municipality elections, and campaigns by nearly 500 political parties are heating up.

Voters are spoilt for choice. With credulous people waiting to listen, the contesting parties intentionally use equivocal messages to sway them. Even traditional leaders and pastors are caught up in the election euphoria, bowing to visiting politicians from all directions.

Recently, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula boasted about 17-million people on social grants and called for basic income grants. Surely, in a normal society, so many people depending on grants cannot be a measure of progress. Basically, Mbalula is conceding to failure.

Meanwhile, the EFF demands that pensioners’ grant be raised to R4,500. That is grandstanding for the sake of votes.

SA citizens need decent jobs, secure and clean communities, water, affordable electricity and proper infrastructure.

Grants are a competence of the national government and not the mandate of local municipalities. SA legislation clearly explains elected councillors’ roles and responsibilities.

Chapter 7 of the constitution outlines the mandate of a municipality in SA as to promote social and economic development, provide sustainable services, and govern local areas. When councillors fail to adhere to their mandate, municipalities collapse.

In 2021, a top dairy firm relocated its plant from Lichtenburg, North West, to KZN due to lack of service delivery by the Ditsobotla municipality. Clover’s relocation has left behind despair and hunger in an area already battling a high unemployment rate.

Business is the driver of job creation. If the government, including at the municipal level, cannot help existing businesses, then they can’t attract new investors for job creation.

The much-needed jobs can be created by big business investment and empowered entrepreneurs. The municipalities’ task is to make the environment suitable and conditions attractive. − Jerry Tsie