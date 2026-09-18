READER LETTER | No ‘Freedom Day’ for the poor

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People are protesting because they are not free and are being used by the ANC government. They are still shackled and restrained by poverty, homelessness, unemployment, corruption, and a constitution that’s failing to protect citizens.

Only politicians, their associates, and those who benefit from criminality celebrate the so-called Freedom Day. They celebrate because they do not know how it feels to go to bed hungry.

They live in mansions surrounded by tight security and never experience being hijacked or mugged.

To poor blacks, this day has no value because they sleep with one eye open, fearing break-ins.

In our communities with very few resources and amenities, we are forced to integrate with migrants, among them criminals who turn against us.

It’s tough to be black and poor in SA. — Bushy Green, Kagiso.