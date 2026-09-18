READER LETTER | SA is a lawless, violent country

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The brutal murders of women in Ekurhuleni grimly confirm that we’re a lawless land. Such cruel murders and mass shootings continue to haunt law-abiding citizens of the rainbow nation. Five women are raped every hour; three people are murdered every hour. Carjackings occur every five hours.

The latest claimed the life of former SABC sports presenter Owen Ndlovu. Violent crime has reached critical levels. Every city has become a target area; law-abiding citizens have to endure pain, degradation and humiliation as they are bludgeoned into submission while their homes are ransacked with brazen audacity by vicious thugs.

Citizens of our beautiful nation are living under siege, as crime intensifies daily. Our society is angry and awash with killers who stalk us night and day. We believe that those who show utter contempt for human life by committing remorseless premeditated murder justly forfeit the right to their own lives. – Farouk Araie