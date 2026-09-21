READER LETTER | ANC, Mbalula punch-drunk on the ropes

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28/07/2026. Secretary-General of the ANC, Fikile Mbalula, answers questions from the media on matters relating to national governance in briefing at Luthuli house. Picture: Refilwe Kholomonyane

If anyone doubted that the ANC is a party on decline, the electoral court’s dismissal of its candidate list case against the IEC should settle the matter.

The court found that the ANC failed to press the submit-as-final button when loading its candidate list onto the commission’s system. The IEC told the court its audit trail showed no glitch — contrary to the party’s claim after it failed to register 181 councillor candidates in six municipalities on time. Such last-minute bungling marks a party in disarray, awaiting a coup de grâce to put itself out of its misery.

That blow can and should be delivered by an electorate that has endured three decades of incompetence and corruption. Removing the ANC from the levers of power, particularly at the local government level, would hasten recovery and service delivery for a population that has been yearning for change since the party came to office.

A caller to a talk radio station suggested that secretary-general Fikile “Mr Fixit” Mbalula should fall on his sword for bringing the ANC into disrepute. The sentiment was right, the reasoning wrong: the ANC has no reputation left to protect. That was squandered long ago, when the party mistook its ascendancy to power for its turn to eat and looted the fiscus dry.

Mbalula is also locked in a Gauteng high court fight with Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, who claims he bribed delegates to secure his position at the 2022 national conference. He is suing for defamation, and she has produced a witness who states that he saw Mbalula handing cash to delegates — and that he took money himself.

The ANC is on the ropes, and a vote for it is a vote for a punch-drunk fighter who has taken too many blows to the head. — Nathaniel Lee