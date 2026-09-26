THE POLITICAL ARENA | 2026 Elections: campaign gimmicks, changing voters and the fight for power

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South Africa’s 2026 local government elections on November 4 are approaching, but the campaign trail appears unusually quiet. With fewer rallies, posters and traditional political gimmicks, are voters becoming less interested in party spectacle and more focused on what matters in their communities?

In this episode of The Political Arena, Arena Holdings’ political team discusses the subdued campaign season, the changing electorate and whether traditional campaign tactics still work. The panel also looks at the ANC’s organisational struggles, the DA’s campaign strategy, coalition politics, the growing influence of the MK Party in KwaZulu-Natal and how voters could reshape the political landscape.

The discussion also considers what the 2026 elections could mean for South Africa’s major parties, municipalities and the road to 2029.

Business Day political editor Hajra Omarjee is joined by Sowetan editor Sibongakonke Shoba, TimesLIVE and Sunday Times digital politics editor Lizeka Tandwa, and Sunday Times political reporter Kgothatso Madisa.

TimesLIVE