Irregular Seta board appointments flout governance rules, AG finds

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Auditor-general Tsakani Malulekel has found key governance rules were flouted and board members not properly vetted in the appointment of the Seta board. File photo:

The auditor-general (AG) has found that the appointment of board members at 15 sector education and training authorities (Setas) was irregular, as key governance rules were flouted.

Higher education & training minister Buti Manamela last year announced the appointment of various boards to run several Setas as his way of stabilising the institutions after a period of turmoil during the tenure of his predecessor, Nobuhle Nkabane.