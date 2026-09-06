Irregular Seta board appointments flout governance rules, AG finds

The auditor-general (AG) has found that the appointment of board members at 15 sector education and training authorities (Setas) was irregular, as key governance rules were flouted.
Higher education & training minister Buti Manamela last year announced the appointment of various boards to run several Setas as his way of stabilising the institutions after a period of turmoil during the tenure of his predecessor, Nobuhle Nkabane.
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