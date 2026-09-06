PoliticsPREMIUM

Irregular Seta board appointments flout governance rules, AG finds

An investigation by the Auditor-General shows widespread governance lapses across 15 Sector Education and Training Authorities.

Sisanda Mbolekwa

Sisanda Mbolekwa

Politics reporter

Auditor-general Tsakani Malulekel has found key governance rules were flouted and board members not properly vetted in the appointment of the Seta board. File photo: (Freddy Mavunda)

The auditor-general (AG) has found that the appointment of board members at 15 sector education and training authorities (Setas) was irregular, as key governance rules were flouted.

Higher education & training minister Buti Manamela last year announced the appointment of various boards to run several Setas as his way of stabilising the institutions after a period of turmoil during the tenure of his predecessor, Nobuhle Nkabane.

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