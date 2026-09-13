Politics

Cash crisis threatens MK Party election campaign

Party battles unpaid bills and candidate list turmoil as it prepares for November polls

Lizeka Tandwa

Lizeka Tandwa

Digital Politics Editor

Former president and leader of the MK Party Jacob Zuma. File picture: (SANDILE NDLOVU)

Story audio is generated using AI

The MK Party, which helped inflict a historic defeat on the ANC in the 2024 general elections, is facing a financial crisis that insiders fear could leave it unable to hold the high-profile manifesto launch it had planned for this year’s local government elections.

The party, which emerged as the country’s third-largest political force in the 2024 elections, is also battling an escalating internal crisis over the selection of councillor candidates, with complaints about the lists submitted to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) now under investigation.

Three senior party insiders told the Sunday Times that the problems had raised questions about the party’s ability to run an effective campaign before the November 4 elections.

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