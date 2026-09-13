Cash crisis threatens MK Party election campaign

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The MK Party, which helped inflict a historic defeat on the ANC in the 2024 general elections, is facing a financial crisis that insiders fear could leave it unable to hold the high-profile manifesto launch it had planned for this year’s local government elections.

The party, which emerged as the country’s third-largest political force in the 2024 elections, is also battling an escalating internal crisis over the selection of councillor candidates, with complaints about the lists submitted to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) now under investigation.

Three senior party insiders told the Sunday Times that the problems had raised questions about the party’s ability to run an effective campaign before the November 4 elections.