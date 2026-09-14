Politics

WATCH LIVE | Cosatu holds 15th national congress

Future of its alliance with ANC and SACP under scrutiny

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TimesLIVE

ANC and SACP leaders are expected to address Cosatu’s 15th national congress in Midrand, Gauteng, from Monday to Thursday amid ongoing debate about its alliance with both organisations.

The congress will elect a Cosatu president (currently Zingiswa Losi), first deputy president (currently Michael Shingange), second deputy president (currently Duncan Luvuno), general secretary (currently Solly Phetoe), deputy general secretary (currently Gerald Twala) and national treasurer (currently Freda Oosthuysen).

Stream courtesy of SABC

TimesLIVE

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