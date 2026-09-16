Why it is hard to believe Rev Frank Chikane was left off the ANC’s Joburg candidate list in error

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By removing seasoned bureaucrat Rev Frank Chikane from eligibility, the ANC’s Joburg region has effectively manipulated the list process ahead of the 2026 local government elections and cleared a path to the mayoralty for the party’s regional chairperson Loyiso Masuku.

Masuku, who serves as executive deputy mayor, commands solid support across the regional executive structure after defeating incumbent mayor Dada Morero for the ANC regional chair.

Securing a top position on the PR candidate list reinforces her standing as the region’s primary mayoral pick.

The removal of Chikane — a high-profile national compromise candidate backed by Luthuli House — strategically locks in regional momentum behind her campaign.

However, Masuku was also top of the ANC list ahead of the local government in 2021.

But when voting for mayor was to take place in council, the ANC put forward the late Mpho Moerane, who was second on the list, as its candidate.

Business Day