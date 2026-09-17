Politics

WATCH LIVE | Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s corruption trial continues

State outlines evidence in multimillion-rand case

Former speaker of the National Assembly and ex-defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula returns to the Gauteng High Court sitting in Pretoria for her corruption trial on Thursday.

Stream courtesy of SABC.

TimesLIVE

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