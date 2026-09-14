I have no intention of taking the ANC to court - Chikane

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Veteran ANC leader Reverend Frank Chikane has denied suggestions he intends to take the ANC to court following his omission from the party's IEC candidates lists. File image

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ANC veteran Frank Chikane has dismissed a circulating rumour that he has taken up litigation against the ANC for the omission of his name in the IEC candidate lists.

In a statement, he called it fake.

“I wish to make it categorically clear that I have no intention of taking the ANC to court over the mayoral candidacy matter. I joined the struggle for liberation not to occupy positions of leadership but to serve the people of South Africa to the best of my ability,” he said.

Chikane has been dubbed as one of three frontrunners for the position of Johannesburg mayoral candidate, among the incumbent mayor Dada Morero as well as the deputy mayor and finance MMC Loyiso Masuku.

The Sunday Times reported that Chikane was among 51 mayoral candidates who were omitted from its list to the IEC.

He urged for discerning political activists and citizens to see it for the “apartheid-era Stratcom operation that it is.

“It is intended to sow confusion within the ranks of the ANC and, above all, undermine its image in the eyes of voters by creating the impression of a party permanently at war with itself and therefore undeserving of leading the city.”

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