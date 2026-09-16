Record 241 parties to contest Gauteng metro elections

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Voters in Gauteng’s three metros will face crowded ballot papers in November after the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) certified candidate lists containing 241 parties across Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni.

Johannesburg has drawn the biggest field, with 82 parties. Tshwane follows with 81, while 78 parties will contest Ekurhuleni.

The scale of the contest reflects how unsettled politics in the province’s metros has become. None of the three has had a single-party majority government since the 2016 local government elections when the ANC lost outright control of Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni.

Since then, each council has been shaped by coalition deals, shifting alliances and frequent leadership battles.

The IEC’s lists show more than 9,000 candidate-list entries in Johannesburg, 7,171 in Ekurhuleni and 6,774 in Tshwane. The figures do not necessarily represent unique candidates because some names may appear in more than one position on a party list.

(Supplied)

In Johannesburg, the contest for mayor is already taking shape. The DA has nominated federal council chairperson Helen Zille, while ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba is seeking to return to the mayoral office he occupied from 2016 to 2019.

The EFF has chosen medical doctor and former UN special rapporteur Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng. Former Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi is the MK party’s candidate, while the Patriotic Alliance has named Kenny Kunene and the IFP has selected Mlungisi Mabaso.

The ANC hadn’t finalised its mayoral candidates for the three Gauteng metros when the lists were certified.

Beyond the big national parties, the ballots include a growing number of smaller formations campaigning on local concerns. Johannesburg voters will see parties such as People of Joburg, Vuka SA, ImStaying, Change Party, Combat and the Shosholoza Progressive Party.

In Tshwane, the list includes Batho Pele Community Service Delivery Tshwane, the Progressive Tshwane Alliance, the Republican Conference of Tshwane and the Region 7 New Generation Party.

Ekurhuleni’s entrants include the Palmridge Community Forum, Merafong Civic Association, Independent Ratepayers Association of SA and the Movement of Residents Party.

The smaller parties could prove important if the major parties again fall short of an outright majority. In previous councils, even parties with a handful of seats have played a decisive role in choosing mayors and keeping coalition governments in office.

Recent polling has pointed to close races in Johannesburg and Tshwane, with no party expected to govern alone. ActionSA has also registered double-digit support in Gauteng’s metros, strengthening its hand in possible coalition talks.

Business Day