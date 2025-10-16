Bongi Mlotshwa’s words of inspiration for Miss Soweto finalists

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Reigning Miss Soweto Mbali Khumalo with the Top 20 finalists in the 2025 White Star Miss Soweto pageant.

Before Bongi Mlotshwa, the mother of actor Enhle Mbali, became the go-to makeup artists for TV shows The River, Generations: The Legacy and Muvhango, her journey started at Miss Soweto in 1987.

The now 55-year-old, with a career in the beauty industry spanning 38 years, didn’t win then but she placed first runner-up. It was Augustine Masilela-Chuene who won and was named Miss Soweto.

Mlotshwa has gone on to achieve great success, winning a Safta (SA Film and Television Awards), and yesterday afternoon inspired the top 20 finalists of the 46th White Star Miss Soweto with her words of wisdom at the Country Club Johannesburg in Auckland Park.

The announcement soirée, hosted in partnership with Sowetan S Mag, was attended by Lesley Mofokeng, Craig Jacobs, Lucia Mthiyane and TT Mbha. Last year’s winner, Mbali Khumalo, was also present.

This year’s Miss Soweto top 20 finalists are Nonjabulo Xaba, Kayla Khayakazi Maseko, Phiwe Angela Cugege, Lehlohonolo Ralesenyeho, Paballo Makomoreng, Boitumelo Molotsane, Lungile Siyaphi, Kutlwano Zingitwa, Lindiwe Nkwanyana, Tiana Thakral, Anele Moyo, Amogelang Keketso Legodi, Valentina Makhubu, Karabo Mphelo, Maite Mogano, Nosipho Mavuso, Octavia Matshidiso Mashaba, Thando Motha, Dimpho Rhandzu Nkosi and Paballo Kobuoe.

The Top 20 finalists in the 2025 White Star Miss Soweto pageant. (White Star)

“I entered Miss Soweto because it’s always been a dream since I was a little girl. I’d watch the finalists being anxious about winning the title, and I told myself that one day I will also have the same experience,” said 20-year-old Xaba from Jabulani.

“At first, I thought the experience was going to be simple, and now that this day has arrived, I realised that there’s too much competition but it’s nothing I can’t handle.

“Being here with everyone and getting to know who they are and their personalities, has been an exhilarating experience. I plan to use my title to tackle topics surrounding beauty standards, colourism, and how we [women] can dominate spaces.”

The winner will be crowned on November 29.

Actor Lucia Mthiyane, fashion designer Craig Jacobs and makeup artist Bongi Mlotshwa at this years Miss Soweto top 20 finalist announcement PIC : Ray Manzana (Ray Manzana)

“I remember feeling very scared the first day we had rehearsals but I learnt a lot from the other ladies to a point where we formed a sisterhood that made me feel included,” said Cugege, 20.

“The journey in this competition helped me to grow and step outside my comfort zone, especially with all the emotions that I had raging all over the place.

“This is why I’m going to champion mental health should I win the title. There’s a lack of support groups for people with depression in my community. With my platform, I’m going to help facilitate workshops that will help them see beyond Soweto.”

Maseko, 20, from Orlando East, entered Miss Soweto first as a joke. “My mom was Little Miss Soweto in the 1970s, I thought, ‘Why not?’,” she said.

“Growing up in Soweto and seeing all that needs to be done promoted my interest to enter Miss Soweto. I plan to open a shelter for women and children who have experienced GBV, being an individual who has seen and experienced it as well.”

This year’s Miss Soweto top 20 finalists. The winner will be crowned on November 29 2025 PIC: Ray Manzana (Ray Manzana)