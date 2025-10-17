Be among the first to experience Club Med’s groundbreaking SA resort: enquire now

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A rendering of Club Med SA Beach Resort, which boasts four pools designed for relaxation and fun.

For more than seven decades, Club Med has been synonymous with the art of the all-inclusive holiday — a concept the brand pioneered in 1950. The idea was simple yet revolutionary. Offer guests a single price that covers everything from accommodation to gourmet dining, open bar, sports, entertainment, and childcare, so they can fully relax and focus on what truly matters: connection, discovery, and joy.

From its humble beginnings as a cluster of beach huts in Mallorca, Spain, to being the most desirable lifestyle brand, with a global collection of over 70 premium resorts in the world’s most beautiful locations, Club Med has redefined the travel experience for families, couples, and adventurers alike.

Today, the brand’s signature “premium all-inclusive” promise continues to set the standard for carefree, world-class holidays — blending cultural immersion, wellbeing, and exceptional hospitality.

Now, that legacy of innovation comes to SA with the launch of the brand’s first-ever Mzansi offering: Club Med SA Beach & Safari Resort.

In another first for the brand, it also offers a dual location, combining a premium beach vacation with an unforgettable safari in a private reserve. Holidaymakers who check in to the breathtaking Club Med Beach Resort on KwaZulu-Natal’s Dolphin Coast have the opportunity to add on a stay at the luxurious Club Med Mpilo Safari Resort near Pongola.

A rendering of Club Med SA Beach Resort, where there’ll be no shortage of sports and activities to enjoy. (Club Med)

Club Med SA Beach & Safari Resort officially opens in July 2026 — but eager travellers who want to be among the first to experience it can start planning their holidays right now by requesting a quote on the Club Med website.

Confirm your booking during Club Med’s Season Opening Sale — on until October 17 — to unlock the best rates of the season for travel between July and November 2026.

Why book during the sale?

First choice of dates, rooms, and kids’ clubs.

Discounts of up to 20% off the best rates of the season*.

Lock in your stay with a low deposit of just R3,320 per person sharing, securing both your holiday and the exchange rate.

About Club Med SA Beach Resort

Set along KwaZulu-Natal’s stunning North Coast and just 20 minutes from King Shaka International Airport, this beachfront escape offers 411 rooms, including 66 Villa Suites and 310 Superior and Deluxe Rooms.

Highlights include:

Two restaurants and five bars with world-class dining and entertainment.

Four pools designed for relaxation and fun.

Kids’ clubs for children aged four months to 17 years.

A wide range of sports and activities, including the first-ever Club Med surf school, padel tennis, flying trapeze, archery, and stand-up paddleboarding.

Minimum stay: three nights.

A rendering of the Injabulo bar, one of five at the Club Med SA Beach Resort. (Club Med)

About Club Med Mpilo Safari Resort

Perfectly complementing the beach experience, the Mpilo Safari Resort is located within an 18,000-hectare Big Five reserve near Pongola.

The resort will feature 75 luxury safari tents (55 Family Deluxe and 20 Deluxe), offering an immersive wildlife adventure with:

A restaurant and bar.

Three pools for relaxation after game drives.

Kids’ clubs for children aged four to 17 years.

Daily Big Five game drives, with special experiences tailored for children from age four.

Minimum stay: Two nights, available exclusively when combined with a Club Med SA Beach Resort booking.

Picture this: waking up to sweeping ocean views, catching the perfect wave, watching dolphins play in the surf, or setting off on a safari to spot the Big Five, before returning to world-class, all-inclusive premium entertainment. With quoting now open, the journey to SA’s first-ever Club Med experience begins today.

This article was sponsored by Club Med.

*Ts and Cs apply.