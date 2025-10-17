Get to know the Top 20 finalists in the 2025 White Star Miss Soweto pageant

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

For over four decades, the Miss Soweto pageant has shone a spotlight on courageous, strong, and intelligent women. Since 1979, 45 queens have claimed the crown, including Basetsana Kumalo, Augustine Masilela Chuene, Doris Msibi, Lerato Kganyago, Paige Harvey, and reigning queen Mbali Khumalo. Who will follow in their footsteps this year?

The Top 20 finalists in the 2025 White Star Miss Soweto pageant were announced this week at a celebration in Johannesburg — a fun and empowering event, featuring inspiring stories, tasty cuisine, and, naturally, a touch of glamour.

Here, these aspiring queens introduce themselves in their own words, sharing why they feel they deserve to be named the next Miss Soweto at the pageant’s glittering finale on November 29 in Soweto.

Got a favourite contestant? Show your support by voting for them to win the People’s Choice Award: WhatsApp “Hi” to 073 065 1066 and follow the prompts.

Amogelang Legodi. (White Star)

Amogelang Legodi, 20

I’m currently pursuing my studies in teaching, specialising in mathematics and science. My journey began in Dobsonville at Makhoarane Primary and P.J. Simelane Secondary, where I built the foundation for the discipline and ambition that drive me today.

In my free time, I enjoy reading, modelling, deejaying, gym, and makeup — all creative outlets that allow me to express myself while inspiring confidence in others.

I draw inspiration from life itself and the mysteries it holds. The unpredictability, the challenges, and the discoveries remind me to keep learning, keep growing, and to embrace new possibilities with an open heart.

What makes me unique is that I embrace myself and my imperfections. For me, pageantry is not just about winning — it’s about inspiring every person I meet and leaving an impact that lasts.

I want to win Miss Soweto because I see this title as more than a crown. It is a responsibility to serve, to promote education and empowerment, and to show young people that with determination, every dream is possible.

Use the code MS10 to vote for Legodi to win the People’s Choice Award.

Anele Samantha Moyo. (White Star)

Anele Samantha Moyo, 21

I’m BCom Law student at Unisa, with dreams of becoming an advocate. My passion lies in fighting for the rights of women and children, and in creating greater awareness around mental health.

Living with borderline personality disorder has shaped who I am. It’s given me the courage to speak openly about mental health, and the determination to empower others — especially women and kids — to embrace their challenges and rise above them.

What makes me unique is my refusal to conform to society’s beauty standards. I choose to walk confidently in my own skin, celebrating my individuality and standing strong in every room I enter.

As Miss Soweto, I want to use my voice and my platform to spread awareness, build communities, and inspire real change — so that women and children can heal, thrive, and live without fear or discrimination.

Use the code MS07 to vote for Moyo to win the People’s Choice Award.

Boitumelo Molotsane. (White Star)

Boitumelo Molotsane, 23

I’m a proud young woman from Soweto and a Bachelor of Accounting student at the University of Johannesburg.

Last year, I stood on the stage at the White Star Miss Soweto pageant as second princess. Today, I return stronger, wiser, and more certain of who I am and what I stand for.

Education has shaped my purpose. As a tutor and mentor, I have learnt that true impact is not found in titles, but in how you use your voice to uplift others.

I am inspired by the courage to dream, to dare, and to become everything I was told I could not be. Growth is not about changing who you are — it is about evolving into who you were always meant to be.

I want to be Miss Soweto 2025 because this crown represents more than beauty. It represents leadership, resilience, and the power of a young woman who chooses to rise again.

Use the code MS02 to vote for Molotsane to win the People’s Choice Award.

Dimpho Rhandzu Nkosi. (White Star)

Dimpho Rhandzu Nkosi, 19

One of my proudest moments was being crowned Miss Mogul InterAfrica in 2023. Modelling is more than just a passion for me — it defines who I am and gives me the freedom to express myself fully.

Outside of the stage, I love dancing and baking, both of which bring me joy and allow me to share my creativity with others. I am a loud, outgoing, and caring young woman, and through my pageantry journey I’ve already completed seven community projects that have shaped my heart for service.

My biggest inspiration is my mom — her strength, perseverance, and love push me to strive for excellence in everything I do. What makes me unique is my confidence, my self-motivation, and the belief that pageantry is not just a competition but a journey of growth, sisterhood, and lasting friendships.

I want to win Miss Soweto to be a voice for young women from humble beginnings, to show them that with confidence, kindness, and hard work, anything is possible.

Use the code MS19 to vote for Nkosi to win the People’s Choice Award.

Karabo Mphelo. (White Star)

Karabo Mphelo, 24

I’m a fashion graduate and a dynamic fashion designer from Meadowlands, Soweto. Sewing is my joy — combining fabrics to create outfits that come alive. I also have a spark for acting and presenting, and I channel that energy into storytelling. I merge fashion with performance, weaving threads of culture and creativity that echo my roots.

As a model, I’m inspired by the creative process — bringing concepts to life through fashion, photography, and styling. Working with talented photographers, stylists, and fellow models fuels me. I use my platform to promote positivity and self-acceptance, and I’m driven to tell stories and evoke emotion through my work.

What sets me apart is inner strength and charisma. They power my resilience and determination, help me overcome challenges, and let me connect authentically with others. That positive energy shapes my presence on stage and in my community.

Miss Soweto celebrates empowerment, resilience, and community spirit. With the inner strength and charisma to inspire and connect, I believe I have the qualities of the next Miss Soweto.

Use the code MS13 to vote for Mphelo to win the People’s Choice Award.

Kayla Khayakazi Maseko. (White Star)

Kayla Khayakazi Maseko, 20

I enjoy playing hockey and swimming — activities that keep me focused, disciplined, and strong.

I draw inspiration from people who rise above challenges and make a positive impact, but most of all, from my mother. She is a force to be reckoned with, and she has taught me to always hold my head high and remain true to myself.

What makes me stand out is that in everything I do, I believe in myself. I know that no one is perfect, and yet every setback is a chance to rise again with more strength and determination.

I want to win Miss Soweto because I embody the resilience and compassion of this community. Soweto has shaped who I am, and I want to use this platform to show young women that their dreams are valid, no matter where they come from.

Use the code MS15 to vote for Maseko to win the People’s Choice Award.

Kutlwano Zingitwa. (White Star)

Kutlwano Zingitwa, 20

I am currently studying information systems, majoring in data science. I enjoy hiking, creating content, coding, reading, and volunteering — each one a way for me to grow, explore, and give back.

I am passionate about using technology and innovation to create real change. My journey combines faith, creativity, and purpose, as I strive to empower young women to embrace education and self-confidence.

I am inspired by my faith and by women who lead with strength, grace, and resilience. Their ability to rise above challenges while uplifting others pushes me to live a life of purpose and impact.

What makes me unique is the way I blend intelligence, authenticity, and heart. I am a young woman in tech who also embraces fashion, faith, and community — a reflection of the modern Soweto woman who dares to dream beyond limits while staying true to her values.

For me, Miss Soweto is more than a title. It is a platform to prove that beauty and brilliance can coexist, and that with faith, purpose, and hard work, any dream can become reality.

Use the code MS04 to vote for Zingitwa to win the People’s Choice Award.

Lehlohonolo Ralesenyeho. (White Star)

Lehlohonolo Ralesenyeho, 24

I am a qualified engineering artisan. I am an environmental ambassador who proudly champions sustainability and conservation. Beyond my work, I enjoy motivational speaking, philanthropic projects, and jogging — activities that keep me connected to people, purpose, and the planet.

I am inspired by my own resilience and fortitude. I have faced rejection and disappointment, but I never pity myself. Instead, I choose to rise, to fight for my dreams, and in doing so, to become a whisper of hope for others.

What makes me unique is my narrative. I am a victor, and I stand for leaving a lasting legacy on the environment for future generations.

I want to win Miss Soweto to use this platform to raise awareness about the importance of caring for our planet. We are all residents of this Earth, and we are responsible for its future. My mission is simple: to mentor, to educate, and to inspire Soweto to build a greener, cleaner, and more sustainable home for all.

Use the code MS08 to vote for Ralesenyeho to win the People’s Choice Award.

Lindiwe Nkwanyana. (White Star)

Lindiwe Nkwanyana, 23

I am from Diepkloof, Soweto. With a background in paralegal studies, I’ve honed skills in research and problem-solving, but my true passion lies in education, service, and empowering others. I love exploring new places and cultures, and in my spare time you’ll often find me horse riding — a hobby that brings me freedom, focus, and joy.

My greatest inspiration is my mother. I watched her overcome adversity and build a better life, not only for me but for others in our community. Her resilience taught me that education and determination can transform lives.

What makes me unique is my personality and my drive to inspire young girls from Diepkloof to dream big.

I want to win Miss Soweto because this platform will allow me to expand my work with feeding schemes and NGOs, and to show young people that education truly is the key to changing the world.

Use the code MS05 to vote for Nkwanyana to win the People’s Choice Award.

Lungile Siyaphi. (White Star)

Lungile Siyaphi, 22

I’m currently a second-year construction studies student at Wits. In my free time, I enjoy listening to music and spending time with young children, teaching them basic modelling skills and sharing knowledge that inspires their growth.

I believe deeply that children are the future of our society, and it is our responsibility to nurture them into the best versions of themselves. As a co-founder of Ma’Mlangeni’s Feeding Scheme in Orlando East, I’ve seen how difficult socioeconomic conditions affect children’s development, and I have dedicated myself to making a difference.

If given the opportunity to be Miss Soweto, I would use this platform to extend my reach beyond Orlando East — providing children with basic needs like food, and teaching them how to make the most of the resources around them.

I have learnt that even the smallest act of kindness can have a lasting impact. That kindness, along with the belief that helping others rise as I rise, is what I would carry into the role of Miss Soweto.

Use the code MS03 to vote for Siyaphi to win the People’s Choice Award.

Maite Mogano. (White Star)

Maite Mogano, 22

I am proudly representing the spirited community of Protea Glen. I am a media studies student at Eduvos, on a mission to amplify voices and stories that deserve to be heard.

My hobbies — dancing, photography, and styling — are not just pastimes, but ways of expressing myself, celebrating life, and connecting with others. What drives me every day is my unwavering faith in God, which gives me the strength to face obstacles with resilience and hope.

I stand out because I embody the spirit of laughter through pain. Life has thrown challenges my way, but I have learnt to find joy even in the darkest moments. I believe our struggles do not define us — our response to them does.

I want to win Miss Soweto to be a beacon of hope for those who need to see that joy is possible even in hardship. With this platform, I will advocate for mental wellbeing and inspire others to embrace their unique journeys.

Together, let us celebrate resilience, joy, and the power of community. That is the spirit I will bring to Miss Soweto.

Use the code MS14 to vote for Mogano to win the People’s Choice Award.

Nonjabulo Xaba. (White Star)

Nonjabulo Xaba, 20

I am a former student of Rostec FET College. In my free time, I enjoy reading novels and attending youth services at church — spaces that inspire me to grow and keep me connected to my values.

One of my biggest inspirations is Zozibini Tunzi, Miss Universe 2019. The way she carried herself with confidence, grace, and purpose showed me that women from communities like ours can stand tall on global stages. Her journey pushes me to work twice as hard, because I know that with determination, I too can rise to such heights.

What makes me unique is my smile, my mindset, and my kindness. I believe I embody the four Bs — beauty, body, brain, and business. These qualities make me more than a contestant; they make me a young woman ready to inspire and uplift others.

For me, Miss Soweto is not just about the crown — it is about proving that strength and purpose can shine as brightly as beauty.

Use the code MS12 to vote for Xaba to win the People’s Choice Award.

Nosipho Mavuso. (White Star)

Nosipho Mavuso, 19

I am a first-year student pursuing a diploma in logistics and supply chain management. I am a proud Swati girl, born in Mpumalanga and raised in Soweto. Outside of my studies, I enjoy dancing, singing, playing padel, and keeping active in the gym.

What makes me stand out is that my platform is not just a passion — it’s a project. I combine meticulous preparation with quiet confidence, ensuring that I am not only ready to succeed but ready to excel. I bring a thoughtful mind, a diligent spirit, and a purposeful heart, which I believe reflect the true essence of leadership.

I want to win Miss Soweto because I am dedicated to service and committed to turning compassion into action. For me, this crown is not a personal trophy — it is a vessel to inspire progress and create meaningful impact in Soweto and beyond.

Use the code MS16 to vote for Mavuso to win the People’s Choice Award.

Octavia Matshidiso Mashaba. (White Star)

Octavia Matshidiso Mashaba, 23

I am completing my civil engineering studies. I may be a bookworm at heart, but in my free time I enjoy dancing and playing with dogs and cats, moments that bring balance and joy to my life.

I am inspired by the tenacity and resilience of my people — the way South Africans unite and rise above the societal and economic challenges we face. I see myself as a reflection of ubuntu. Growing up in a home marked by financial difficulties and abuse left my future feeling uncertain, but it was the compassion, humanity, and dignity of my community that restored my dreams.

As Miss Soweto, I would use this platform to raise awareness about social issues like unemployment and inequality, to support initiatives that address them, and to inspire others to drive positive change. Because, at the heart of who I am, is this belief: be kind, and have courage.

Use the code MS17 to vote for Mashaba to win the People’s Choice Award.

Paballo Kobue. (White Star)

Paballo Kobue, 19

I am currently studying law at Rosebank College. I have a deep passion for justice, culture, and self-expression. I proudly practise African indigenous spirituality, which keeps me grounded in my roots and connected to my purpose. In my free time, I enjoy reading books by African hidden voices and taking peaceful walks that allow me to reflect and recharge.

What sets me apart is my ability to blend intellect with authenticity. I embrace my heritage while striving for modern excellence, representing young Africans who are unapologetically themselves — rooted in their identity yet fearless in shaping the future with courage, compassion, and confidence.

I am inspired by the strength of Africans who live authentically despite a world that pushes them to conform, and by the writers and thinkers who remind us that our stories and spirituality are sources of wisdom and pride.

I want to win Miss Soweto because beauty is more than appearance — it is strength, resilience, and the power to inspire. Through this platform, I want to showcase the brilliance of our youth, encourage self-discovery, and remind everyone that Soweto is full of young leaders ready to make a difference.

Use the code MS20 to vote for Kobue to win the People’s Choice Award.

Paballo Makomoreng. (White Star)

Paballo Makomoreng, 24

I have just completed my diploma in sport management. In my free time, I enjoy journaling, playing soccer, and netball — activities that keep me active and allow me to express myself.

I am a sweet, bubbly person who believes in cultivating positivity and compassion. Helping those in need brings me joy and purpose. My greatest inspiration is my mom. Despite facing so many challenges, she has never failed to be a loving mother to me and my two siblings. Her golden heart and constant encouragement push me to keep going, no matter the situation.

What makes me unique is my optimism, resilience, and confidence in who I am and what I want for my future.

I want to win Miss Soweto to show young girls in our communities that anything is possible when you believe in yourself and have faith through every challenge.

Use the code MS01 to vote for Makomoreng to win the People’s Choice Award.

Phiwe Angela Cugege. (White Star)

Phiwe Cugege, 20

I am a civil engineering student. Beyond the textbooks and lecture halls, my journey with mental health has shaped me into the woman I am today. Living with anxiety and depression has been challenging, but it has taught me resilience, empathy, and compassion.

I am passionate about raising awareness and empowering young minds in our communities. I believe mental health is not something to be hidden or ashamed of — it is something to embrace with courage and pride.

What makes me unique is my commitment to breaking down stigma and silence, creating spaces where people feel seen, heard, and supported.

I want to win Miss Soweto to inspire young people to speak openly, to prioritise their mental wellness, and to seek help without fear of judgement. Together, we can break the silence, break the stigma, and build a future where mental health is a priority.

Use the code MS09 to vote for Cugege to win the People’s Choice Award.

Thando Motha. (White Star)

Thando Motha, 21

With a foundation in human resource management from Boston City Campus and a qualification in early childhood development, I am furthering my studies to strengthen my ability to inspire and lead.

I am passionate about self-development and motivational literature, volunteering in outreach initiatives, mentoring, and creating empowering content for young women. As a makeup artist and content creator, I use my platforms to encourage confidence, resilience, and growth.

I am inspired by strong women who rise above challenges, and most of all by my mother, whose strength and grace have taught me courage and humility. I also draw daily inspiration from the women of Soweto — resilient, creative, and proud of their identity and community.

What makes me unique is my authenticity and my genuine passion for people. I believe true empowerment is not just spoken, it is practised daily.

I want to win Miss Soweto because this title is about dignity, leadership, and service. For me, the crown would be a responsibility — to serve as a role model, a voice for change, and a symbol of hope.

Use the code MS18 to vote for Motha to win the People’s Choice Award.

Tiana Thakral. (White Star)

Tiana Thakral, 21

I hold a diploma in early childhood development education in music education, with a focus on special needs. Beyond my studies, I am passionate about activism, standing firmly as an anti-corruption advocate and dedicating my voice to empowering others.

I am a proud gender-based violence (GBV) activist and peer educator, committed to creating a safer and more equitable society. What inspires me most are the resilience and strength of survivors of GBV. Their courage fuels my determination to keep fighting for change.

What makes me unique is my passion and my lived commitment to advocacy. I carry both experience and heart in the fight against injustice, using my platform to uplift others and spark transformation in my community.

I want to win Miss Soweto because it is more than a title — it is an opportunity to highlight the voices of survivors and to build a culture of respect, empathy, and understanding.

Use the code MS06 to vote for Thakral to win the People’s Choice Award.

Valentina Makhubu. (White Star)

Valentina Makhubu, 21

I am a second-year B.Ed student at Unisa. Beyond my studies, I have skills in painting and tiling, and I’ve worked with the ML Mashele Foundation for three years — an experience that shaped my love for community development. I now dream of starting my own foundation to empower youth with skills and guide them through their education journey.

My greatest inspiration is my grandmother, who raised my siblings and me after my mother passed away. Through her love, resilience, and determination, she showed me that anything is possible. Her strength taught me that a grandmother’s love can build the foundation of strong families.

What makes me unique is my passion for community growth and giving back. I am motivated by seeing others thrive, and I strive to be a role model for the youth of Soweto.

I want to win Miss Soweto because of my community spirit and my dedication to empowering others. For me, the crown would be a platform to amplify impact and to leave a lasting legacy of service.

Use the code MS11 to vote for Makhubu to win the People’s Choice Award.

This article was sponsored by White Star.