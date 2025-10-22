Rising star Kumkani Pilonti is ready for his next act

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

At just 17, Kumkani Pilonti is a rising star to watch. From his breakout role as young Zwelethu in Reyka to starring in the 2023 international film Thabo and the Rhino Case, Pilonti is ready for his next act.

Who is Kumkani Pilonti?

I’m a young man passionate about rugby, acting and presenting. My love for acting was first sparked by my mother, who is a Sunday school teacher. And since she’s also a high school teacher, she made sure I participated. Along the way, this thing I was “forced” to do started growing on me. During lockdown, I began experimenting with videos on TikTok, searching for monologues and performing them.

One day, a casting director commented on one of my videos and invited me to audition for a small DStv commercial. My mom thought it was a scam and wouldn’t let me go, at least not until I got an agent. The second thing I auditioned for was Thabo and the Rhino Case, and that’s where it all began.

What are your other interests outside of acting?

Two years ago, I didn’t know what I was going to do. I was mainly focused on my rugby career. When I first stepped on set, it felt like a dream I once had coming to life. TV wasn’t part of the plan, but I’m proud of what I’ve been able to do for my community through acting.

I’ve become a good inspiration for the kids, and that’s both rewarding and fulfilling. There’s not a lot that really happens here in my hood [Klerksdorp], so people easily spot me; you could say I’m famous.

Rising star Kumkani Pilonti talks about embodying the younger version of Pallance Dladla on hit film, Reyka. (supplied)

What was it like playing young Zwelethu in Reyka?

I only found out in the middle of production that Pallance Dladla would be playing the older version of me, which was wild. I knew I had to bring my A-game. I was impressed by how well I managed to portray the younger version, but I also think Pallance and I share a lot of similarities, even in how we look.

We didn’t get to meet in person on set, but we did chat on Instagram. He told me to keep going, to push through, and reminded me that I have a great career ahead of me.

What was it like filming Thabo and the Rhino Case?

The first day was great — I got to meet other actors and we got along well. I was nervous but my excitement helped me stay present. I was 13, turning 14 at the time. When I received my first script, I remember thinking, “I need to research as much as possible for this role.” I knew I was stepping outside of myself to become someone else.

What does the future hold for you?

I’d like to venture into sports presenting since my passion still lies with rugby. I plan to keep pushing acting as my main focus. I’d also love to work with Gail Mabalane.