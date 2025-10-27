Bank smart, earn more: nine ways to level up your FNB eBucks Rewards

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Remember to always pay with your FNB Virtual Card to maximise your eBucks rewards.

One of the biggest myths about FNB’s eBucks Rewards programme is that it rewards how much you spend, when in reality, it’s designed to reward how you bank, encouraging smart financial behaviour.

And, in a year where groceries, fuel and data costs keep climbing, South Africans are looking for new ways to stretch every rand they make.

If you’re an FNB customer, one of those ways is closer than you think. It’s right inside your FNB Banking App where one of the smartest ways to unlock real value is by moving up an eBucks Rewards level based on the required banking behaviour. All you need to do is bank a little smarter.

“We’ve seen that the customers who benefit most aren’t necessarily the highest earners,” says Pieter Woodhatch, CEO of eBucks Rewards. “They’re the ones who make simple, consistent choices, like paying their bills digitally, using their FNB Virtual Card when transacting, or keeping an emergency fund going. And that’s what the eBucks programme is designed to reward … smart banking behaviour.”

We’ve seen that the customers who benefit most aren’t necessarily the highest earners. They’re the ones who make simple, consistent choices ... and that’s what the eBucks programme is designed to reward … smart banking behaviour — Pieter Woodhatch, CEO of eBucks Rewards

For millions of FNB customers, eBucks Rewards has become a trusted financial ally. More than R24bn in rewards have already been paid out since the programme began in October 2000. This year, the bank will pay out more than ever before.

The eBucks Rewards team’s core objective is to ensure that customers have access to meaningful rewards. That’s why it’s designed its rewards structure to offer good value across all levels, even for customers with limited product take-up on reward level 3.

As shown in the table below, customers reaching level 3 begin unlocking significant value. For those who engage more deeply with FNB’s products and services, the rewards increase substantially, creating a strong incentive for higher engagement.

In short: more engagement = more rewards, but everyone gets access to value.

Annual value to customer Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Level 4 Level 5 Premier R17,819 R22,091 R28,655 R37,307 R58,727 Private Client R26,767 R36,037 R50, 017 R68, 257 R115,387 Private Wealth R90,835 R107,563 R131,239 R162,667 R240,847

Here’s how to move up an eBucks level and more, regardless of your FNB account type:

1. Track your progress on the FNB App

The Track My Rewards tool inside the FNB App shows exactly what behaviours are required to reach the next level, from savings growth to insurance or bill payments.

Checking it monthly helps you close gaps before the next cycle ends. Many customers move up a level within two months simply by following those prompts.

2. Pay your bills through the FNB App

It’s one of the easiest ways to earn reward-level points. To earn eBucks on bill payments, you must be on a qualifying reward level and use the FNB Pay Bills service for eligible bills like municipal rates, electricity, and subscriptions.

Bills between R250 and R500 will earn you up to 500 points

Bills over R500 will earn you up to 1,000 points

Those small digital habits add up fast. “We built eBucks around everyday behaviour,” says Woodhatch. “When customers manage payments digitally, they’re already earning more without spending more.”

3. Keep your credit status in the green

Maintaining a healthy credit record will help you earn steady eBucks points each month. Use nav» Money in the App to track your score, pay debts on time and avoid excessive borrowing. It’s one of the most consistent ways to climb the ladder.

4. Save or invest, even a little counts

Growing your savings by at least R1,400 a month and keeping a balance above R16,500 can earn up to 1,000 points monthly, depending on your FNB account type. It is advisable to set a Scheduled Transfer after payday. You’ll hardly notice it, but your rewards will grow.

5. Link your FNB Insurance

Holding a qualifying FNB Life Customised, Funeral or Estate Protector cover can earn you up to 3,500 points each month.

“We’ve increased recognition for customers who protect the legacy they are building,” says Woodhatch. “Insurance, like saving, is part of healthy financial behaviour.”

6. Spend smart to earn more where it matters

eBucks still partners with top retailers and service brands across the country, but here’s the distinction:

Your banking behaviour (transacting, saving, insuring, investing etc.) helps you move up levels.

Your partner spend helps you maximise value once you’re there.

Once you reach higher levels, your shopping becomes even more rewarding when you meet the qualifying criteria:

Up to 30% back at Pick n Pay, Clicks, ARC, Takealot and Superbalist.

Up to R8 per litre in eBucks when you refuel at Engen.

Special travel and lifestyle offers on the FNB App around eBucks PayDay (the 15th of each month).

Up to 80% off travel.

Remember to always pay with your FNB Virtual Card to maximise your rewards.

7. Automate good habits

A few simple automations can keep your level climbing:

Schedule a savings transfer right after payday.

Set a reminder to view the Track My Rewards tab on the FNB App every month to track your progress towards reaching a higher eBucks reward level.

Use your Virtual Card for recurring expenses like fuel, data or groceries and online spend.

Automation removes the mental load and keeps you earning effortlessly and consistently.

8. Celebrate eBucks PayDay

On the 15th of every month, your eBucks rewards will land in your account. Many customers use this day to plan essentials, shop partner deals or redeem for travel.

“We introduced eBucks PayDay to create a moment of reward and consistency,” says Woodhatch. “It shows customers that good financial behaviour pays off, literally.”

9. Do a quick check on your banking behaviour before month-end

Save and invest your money to prepare for emergencies and build wealth:

Protect your assets with adequate insurance.

Transact safely via digital banking.

Borrow responsibly with suitable lending products from FNB.

Those simple steps ensure you don’t lose progress heading into the next rewards cycle.

You don’t need to earn more to live better. You just need to use what you already have wisely and consistently. That’s the essence of eBucks rewards — Pieter Woodhatch, CEO of eBucks Rewards

Higher eBucks levels unlock more eBucks monthly and higher eBucks Travel and eBucks Shop discounts that give you more room in your monthly budget. In tough economic times, that’s not a perk — it’s a financial strategy.

“You don’t need to earn more to live better,” says Woodhatch. “You just need to use what you already have wisely and consistently. That’s the essence of eBucks rewards.”

Whether you bank on Easy, Aspire, Premier or Private Clients or Private Wealth, the principles are the same:

Build value back or levels through smart financial habits;

Multiply your value through partner shopping; and

Watch each eBucks PayDay that feels like a second salary.

This article was sponsored by FNB.