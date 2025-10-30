SPOTLIGHT | From repairing a fractured mom-daughter relationship to unlocking the power of time travel

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Spotlight this week casts light on the cinema release of a popular manga series, time travelling in a family animation movie and heartbreaking truths from another Colleen Hoover bestselling novel adapted for the big screen.

It’s the season for blood-soaked horror, and the arrival of this highly anticipated cult anime is right on time. The action-fuelled horror Chainsaw Man — The Movie: Reze Arc follows a part-human, part-chainsaw devil hunter as he faces his deadliest challenge yet. With Tatsuya Yoshihara in the director’s chair, the sharp animation and high-octane visual spectacle will make you flinch and is definitely not for the faint-hearted. On at cinemas, 3D and IMAX.

Regretting You, the bestselling novel from Hoover (It Ends with Us), follows a mother and daughter forced to rebuild their fractured relationship after tragedy strikes and heartbreaking secrets emerge. They are forced to explore what’s left behind as they confront shocking betrayal, redefine love and rediscover each other. From director Josh Boone (The Fault in our Stars) and cast Mckenna Grace, Mason Thames, Allison Williams, Dave Franco, and Scott Eastwood, this melodramatic and passionate film is on at cinemas.

Grab the whole family for a time-travelling adventure as popular kids’ video game Time Hoppers: The Silk Road hits the big screen. It follows four gifted students unlocking the power of time travelling across centuries to protect history’s greatest scientists from a rogue alchemist. Starring voice cast Jayce McKenzie, Angel Haven Rey, Emily Gin and more. The vibrant animation reminds us that heroes come in all shapes, sizes and, indeed, centuries.

