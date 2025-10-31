‘I was very thrilled to audition for Scandal!’ –Camilla Waldman

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Soapie Scandal! might be ending next year, but viewers can still expect high drama on-screen with the addition of Camilla Waldman, Sonia Mbele and Jo-Anne Reyneke.

Mbele and Waldman break it down to Sowetan on how they plan to heat up the e.tv daily drama.

Did you audition for this?

Waldman: I was very thrilled to audition for Scandal!. It’s one of the daily dramas that I’ve long respected in the SA television space but hadn’t yet been a part of. So, to even be invited to audition was grand.

What drew you to the character Nina Bishop?

Waldman: The character of Nina is very interesting. In her beginnings, she’s a tough cookie. She’s very straight-talking and follows the path of justice. But I think I’m yet to discover just how just she really is.

That’s what intrigued me; she’s very tough with Tiro [Lebohang Msiza] and she isn’t beyond saying: “Look, we’ve got to strategise here, and we’ve got to find a path through what is clearly going to be a very difficult case.” And she says: “I don’t lose.”

Soapie Scandal! might be ending next year, but viewers can still expect high drama on-screen with the addition of Camilla Waldman, Sonia Mbele and Jo-Anne Reyneke. (supplied)

For a woman in the legal space, even in the world of courage in 2025, to have that kind of confidence and to speak out – to say, “I don’t lose, I don’t like to lose” – that line jumped off the page for me.

What can viewers expect from your character, Mamsie?

Mbele: Mamsie is a role I’ve been looking forward to playing for a while. I generally try not to play roles similar to my previous ones. They say you’re “as good as your last performance”, and I strive to make my roles as memorable and indelible as possible.

Mamsie is just that, a character who’s going to shake things up as much as possible. People are either going to love her or hate her – there’ll definitely be no middle ground.

Sonia Mbele (supplied)

I loved her because she’s nothing like anyone I’ve played before. She’s the type of woman I’ve always wondered about.

How different is she from your past roles?

Mamsie is a hottie. She’s unapologetically crass, and she’s so unaware of her flaws it’s not even funny. She’s the crazy I’ve always been pining for in a character.