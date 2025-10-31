Zardetto Prosecco is more than a sparkling wine — it’s a vibe

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

For more than a century, the Zardetto family has been writing a story of sparkle, passion, and innovation. Across four generations, they’ve mastered the art of prosecco — an iconic Italian sparkling wine now loved and celebrated around the world.

The Zardetto brand’s journey began in the sun-kissed hills of Conegliano, at the heart of Italy’s Veneto region, where the rhythm of the land and the artistry of the people have shaped centuries of winemaking.

It was here that Bepi Zardetto first began creating wines that shimmered with personality and spirit in the 1930s. His devotion to craft and quality became the heartbeat of the Zardetto name.

These values became ingrained in the Zardetto family and passed on to his son Ernesto, and then to his grandson Pino, who would take the family’s dream beyond Italy’s borders to the international stage.

In 1984, Pino made history, becoming the first to export prosecco to the US. With that bold move, he transformed a local treasure into a global symbol of celebration. The world soon learnt that Zardetto is more than a sparkling wine, it’s a way of life — vibrant, stylish, and full of joy.

Born in Italy, made to be shared everywhere

From the ancient streets of Venice to the rooftop bars of Johannesburg and the beach clubs of Cape Town, Zardetto continues to sparkle in a new generation’s glass.

The brand has never stood still. Rooted in tradition, yet always evolving, Zardetto brings a fresh energy to every bottle — crafting wines that feel both modern and timeless.

Zardetto Prosecco DOC Rosé is sophisticated without being serious. (Meridian Wine Merchants )

Each bottle begins in Northeastern Italy, where the finest Glera grapes are nurtured. The process blends old-world patience with modern precision, ensuring every pour bursts with crisp apple, pear, citrus zest, and a touch of floral finesse.

But Zardetto’s story doesn’t end in the vineyard. It continues with the people who drink it — those who celebrate their wins, their friendships, their creativity, and their hustle.

With its bold look and vibrant packaging, Zardetto is redefining what prosecco means for the next generation: a statement of taste and confidence.

The spirit of modern prosecco

Zardetto Prosecco isn’t just a drink — it’s a vibe. It’s the sparkle in a shared laugh, the soundtrack to a Sunday brunch, the clink of glasses when the night’s just getting started. Whether you’re celebrating success or simply living in the moment, Zardetto fits every mood and every rhythm.

It bridges continents and cultures, blending the artistry of Italian craftsmanship with the bold energy of Africa’s modern lifestyle. It’s sophisticated without being serious, approachable yet aspirational — a wine that speaks to dreamers, doers, and those who live life in full colour.

So, whether it’s poured under Italian sunsets or African skies, Zardetto Prosecco remains the ultimate expression of heritage meeting modernity — a bold sparkle enjoyed by those who appreciate the art of living beautifully, wherever they are in the world.

This article was sponsored by Meridian Wine Merchants, marketers and distributors of fine wines including Zardetto Prosecco.

Alcohol not for sale to those under 18. Drink responsibly.