Pro Your Portrait with the all-new Huawei nova 14 Pro

Are you ready, Mzansi? A new era of self-expression begins with the arrival of the Huawei nova 14 Pro in SA.

Built for a generation that lives vividly and expresses itself through imagery, this all-new smartphone leads the way with a bold blend of innovation, style, and personality.

At the heart of the launch of the Huawei nova 14 Pro is an idea that fits perfectly with the times: Pro Your Portrait. More than a slogan, it’s a celebration of individuality and authenticity. This cutting-edge device gives you the tools to capture and share your truest self, transforming every photo into a reflection of who you are and who you aspire to be.

Portraits that tell your story

The Huawei nova 14 Pro redefines mobile portrait photography with the brand’s new Ultra Chroma Camera System, a breakthrough that captures multispectral light data far beyond what traditional RGB sensors can detect. The result is lifelike colour, rich texture, and the subtle detail that makes every image feel authentic.

Its 50MP Ultra Portrait Autofocus Camera locks onto subjects with incredible precision, whether you are in bright sunlight or low light, while the industry-first 0.8x to 5x zoom range makes it effortless to frame everything from close-ups to group shots.

Every portrait feels true to life, capturing real tones, light, and personality.

Your beauty, your way

The Huawei nova 14 Pro’s dual front camera system, comprising a 50MP Ultra Portrait Autofocus Camera paired with an 8MP Close-up Portrait Camera, puts professional-level self-portraiture in your hands. It’s the only front camera setup in the industry to offer 2x optical and up to 5x digital zoom, ensuring you always get the shot that fits your style.

Behind it all is Huawei’s upgraded XD Portrait Engine 3.0, which uses advanced AI to shape light, colour, and texture with studio-level precision. Choose between Natural, Delicate, or Stylish Portrait Styles to match your mood, each one enhancing your unique beauty without the need for filters or distortion.

The smart AI Retouch suite makes every shot picture-perfect. AI Best Expression picks the most flattering looks in group photos, while AI Remove clears unwanted objects or background clutter, all ensuring that every image stays focused where it should be, on you.

Power that keeps up with your lifestyle

Creativity never waits, and the Huawei nova 14 Pro is ready when you are. Equipped with a 5,500mAh battery and 100W Huawei SuperCharge Turbo, it powers up in minutes and lasts all day. Intelligent AI Charging Temperature Control keeps it safe and efficient while you shoot, edit, and share your creations.

Running on Huawei’s latest EMUI operating system, the nova 14 Pro introduces features that make every interaction smarter and smoother, and AI Gesture Control lets you scroll, take screenshots, or interact hands-free, which is ideal for creators on the move.

Style meets innovation

Aesthetics are central to the nova story, and the Huawei nova 14 Pro powers that legacy into the stratosphere with a design that’s as elegant as it is ergonomic.

Its 6.78″ Flawless Quad-curved Display offers a seamless edge-to-edge experience that feels refined and comfortable in hand. The smooth curves and ultra-thin profile give it a premium look that stands out effortlessly.

The Huawei nova 14 and nova 14 Pro (pictured) are available in a choice of classic Black and shimmering Crystal Blue. (Huawei)

Choose between Crystal Blue, inspired by the shimmer of melting glaciers, or Black, classic and confident. Both finishes speak to the nova philosophy, which is bold, minimal, and unmistakably stylish.

The AI Eye Comfort Display automatically adjusts brightness and blue light levels to your environment, ensuring a comfortable viewing experience, day or night.

Tap and pay with Swoo

Those with NFC-enabled Huawei devices can now link their Discovery Bank or FNB cards to Swoo Pay and enjoy the convenience of “tap to pay” at any contactless-enabled point of sale.

You can access Swoo Pay by downloading the Swoo digital wallet app from the Huawei AppGallery, then simply add their virtual card and follow the on-screen instructions. Once activated, they can enjoy the convenience of tap-to-pay at any contactless point of sale.

Be bold. Be authentic. Be nova.

With the Huawei nova 14 Pro, every image tells your story. Clear, vibrant, and unmistakably you. So go ahead, capture the moment, and Pro Your Portrait.

The Huawei nova 14 series — comprising the nova 14 and nova 14 Pro — is available starting at R12,999 from Huawei’s online store, or from just R499 over 36 months from selected retail partners. Get yours now and receive promotional gifts worth R6,794. T’s & C’s apply.

This article was sponsored by Huawei.