Score free gifts worth up to R52k in Samsung’s Summer promo

Samsung’s 'Summer Is On Us' runs until January 25 2026.

Samsung’s “Summer Is On Us” promo brings you exciting deals on the brand’s incredible big screen TVs and innovative home appliances.

Best of all, if you purchase a participating product, you’ll be eligible to receive one or two free gifts worth up to R52,000 — this includes soundbars, Galaxy mobile devices, earbuds and more.

Here are some of the great deals on offer. For the full list of applicable products visit the Samsung website:

Qualifying Samsung TVs and home appliances Free gift(s) with purchase 98″ QN90F 4K Neo QLED Mini LED Vision AI TV 2025 (Recommended retail price R149, 999) Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra plus a Q-Series Soundbar valued at R51,999 83″ S90F 4K OLED Samsung Vision AI TV 2025 (Recommended retail price R129, 999) Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra plus a Q-Series Soundbar valued at R51,999 55″ LS03F 4K The Frame Samsung Vision AI TV 2025 (Recommended retail price R19, 999) Galaxy Buds3 Pro valued at R4,999 Bespoke French Door Fridge with See-thru door in White, 704L (Recommended retail price R62,999) Galaxy A56 valued at R9,999 RT7300D Top Mount Freezer Refrigerator with SmartThings AI Energy Mode (Recommended retail price R15,999) Galaxy A16 valued at R3,299 Bespoke AI 18/11kg Washer/Dryer Combo with Heat Pump technology (Recommended retail price R49,999) Galaxy A56 valued at R9,999



To redeem your free gift(s) after purchasing a qualifying product, you’ll need to register online by completing a redemption form and then upload the required documents.

Samsung’s “Summer Is On Us” runs until January 25 2026. It’s on at leading retailers including Hirsch’s, ISER Independent stores, Takealot, Makro, Game, HiFi Corp, Incredible Connection, Russells, Bradlows, House & Home, Builders Warehouse as well as Samsung stores and Samsung’s online store.

This article was sponsored by Samsung.

This promotion is subject to terms and conditions and includes products that are available only while stocks last.