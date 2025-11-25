WATCH: Vrrr-Pha! Skhumba Hlophe hails a ride with a ‘green tiger’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Did someone say “fairness in motion”? Comedian Skhumba Hlophe takes the hot seat in Vrrr-Pha!, SMag’s spicy new video interview series. But he’s not the only one to enjoy the spotlight — inDrive also got a starring role.

For the pilot episode, we hailed a ride with inDrive and cruised around the East Rand. I was meant to be asking the questions, but Hlophe soon turned the tables on me and started roasting my fashion fail.

In an attempt to make a stylish impression, I’d opted for an archival Kenzo x H&M black-and-green tiger print jumpsuit. Even after I tried making a case for my bold sartorial choice — that the vibrant green was a nod to inDrive colours — Hlophe still rated my look a huge miss.

“It’s the first time I’m seeing a catsuit like this. It looks like it was made out of Tarpet [flooring],” Hlophe laughed, and let me tell you, that’s fair criticism.

But you know what got a five-star rating? Our inDrive trip. After all, it offered stability and transparency in an unpredictable economy.

From negotiating his own fare to critiquing my catsuit, bonding over our home township of Thembisa, taking a trip down memory lane over his career spanning almost two decades and dating advice for his daughter, we cooked with inDrive.

Watch the full interview below, but first Hlophe rates his experience with inDrive:

How was your experience requesting a trip, especially in this unpredictable economy?

I request a lot of the time if I don’t want to drive. When I want to be on my phone and maybe answer emails — that’s when inDrive comes in.

I love the fact that I can negotiate my price because I’m that guy who likes to tip, I don’t negotiate down, I negotiate up. If a trip says R65, I go R80. You know when they say you can negotiate your price, people think you only negotiate going down. If the driver says R110, I counter with R140.

How does the negotiation process benefit Mzansi?

The perks of having inDrive is exactly that in this shaky economy. Sometimes you are in a rush and don’t want to go to a taxi rank because you know there are going to have to be 15 others before the taxi gets full. Then en route, they have to get up one by one while time is not on your side. Time-wise inDrive is convenient, and cost-wise too. Then there is also the comfort element. For that, one must have that experience.

How was the ride?

The ride has been amazing. From requesting, to then arriving, then finding you inside [dressed as a] green tiger, it’s been great. I wish this trip was longer.

Why should SA use inDrive as their transportation of choice?

Why not? South Africans like questioning everything, which is not a problem. But sometimes, like, just relax. Here is inDrive, request, sit back and enjoy the ride. After the festive season, in January it gets chaotic, with having to pick up stationery and so forth. Why don’t you take the backseat and enjoy soft life?

This article was sponsored by inDrive.