Show your fave Miss Soweto finalist some love: vote now

The countdown is officially on. In just a few days, one of the 20 remarkable finalists in the 2025 White Star Miss Soweto pageant will claim her crown — and her place in history.
For over 46 years, Miss Soweto has been transforming lives, empowering young women to become role models and leaders in their communities.
The pageant’s exciting finale takes place on November 29 at the Soweto Theatre, hosted in partnership with Sowetan, SMag, and YFM.
Have a favourite contestant? Vote for them in the People’s Choice Award! Simply WhatsApp “Hi” to 073 065 1066, follow the prompts, and enter your top pick’s unique voting code to give them a thumbs up.
Voting closes at 5pm on the day of the grand finale.
|Contestant
|Voting code
|Paballo Makomoreng
|MS01
|Boitumelo Molotsane
|MS02
|Lungile Siyaphi
|MS03
|Kutlwano Zingitwa
|MS04
|Lindiwe Nkwanyana
|MS05
|Tiana Thakral
|MS06
|Anele Moyo
|MS07
|Lehlohonolo Ralesenyeho
|MS08
|Phiwe Angela Cugege
|MS09
|Amogelang Keketso Legodi
|MS10
|Valentina Makhubu
|MS11
|Nonjabulo Xaba
|MS12
|Karabo Mphelo
|MS13
|Maite Mogano
|MS14
|Kayla Khayakazi Maseko
|MS15
|Nosipho Mavuso
|MS16
|Octavia Matshidiso Mashaba
|MS17
|Thando Motha
|MS18
|Dimpho Rhandzu Nkosi
|MS19
|Paballo Kobuoe
|MS20
The Miss Soweto pageant is proudly sponsored by White Star Super Maize Meal — always white, fluffy and easy to cook. When you need to shine, “Shay’na nge White Star”!
This article was sponsored by White Star.