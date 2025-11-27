Sponsored Content

Show your fave Miss Soweto finalist some love: vote now

Which aspiring queen deserves to win People’s Choice at the pageant’s glam finale? You decide

Miss Soweto 2024 Mbali Khumalo with this years top 20 finalists.
Miss Soweto 2024 Mbali Khumalo with this year’s top 20 finalists. (Ray Manzana)

The countdown is officially on. In just a few days, one of the 20 remarkable finalists in the 2025 White Star Miss Soweto pageant will claim her crown — and her place in history.

For over 46 years, Miss Soweto has been transforming lives, empowering young women to become role models and leaders in their communities.

The pageant’s exciting finale takes place on November 29 at the Soweto Theatre, hosted in partnership with Sowetan, SMag, and YFM.

Have a favourite contestant? Vote for them in the People’s Choice Award! Simply WhatsApp “Hi” to 073 065 1066, follow the prompts, and enter your top pick’s unique voting code to give them a thumbs up.

Voting closes at 5pm on the day of the grand finale.

Contestant Voting code
Paballo MakomorengMS01
Boitumelo MolotsaneMS02
Lungile SiyaphiMS03
Kutlwano ZingitwaMS04
Lindiwe NkwanyanaMS05
Tiana ThakralMS06
Anele MoyoMS07
Lehlohonolo RalesenyehoMS08
Phiwe Angela CugegeMS09
Amogelang Keketso LegodiMS10
Valentina MakhubuMS11
Nonjabulo XabaMS12
Karabo MpheloMS13
Maite MoganoMS14
Kayla Khayakazi MasekoMS15
Nosipho MavusoMS16
Octavia Matshidiso MashabaMS17
Thando MothaMS18
Dimpho Rhandzu NkosiMS19
Paballo KobuoeMS20

The Miss Soweto pageant is proudly sponsored by White Star Super Maize Meal — always white, fluffy and easy to cook. When you need to shine, “Shay’na nge White Star”!

This article was sponsored by White Star.

Top Stories