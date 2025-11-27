Show your fave Miss Soweto finalist some love: vote now

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The countdown is officially on. In just a few days, one of the 20 remarkable finalists in the 2025 White Star Miss Soweto pageant will claim her crown — and her place in history.

For over 46 years, Miss Soweto has been transforming lives, empowering young women to become role models and leaders in their communities.

The pageant’s exciting finale takes place on November 29 at the Soweto Theatre, hosted in partnership with Sowetan, SMag, and YFM.

Have a favourite contestant? Vote for them in the People’s Choice Award! Simply WhatsApp “Hi” to 073 065 1066, follow the prompts, and enter your top pick’s unique voting code to give them a thumbs up.

Voting closes at 5pm on the day of the grand finale.

Contestant Voting code Paballo Makomoreng MS01 Boitumelo Molotsane MS02 Lungile Siyaphi MS03 Kutlwano Zingitwa MS04 Lindiwe Nkwanyana MS05 Tiana Thakral MS06 Anele Moyo MS07 Lehlohonolo Ralesenyeho MS08 Phiwe Angela Cugege MS09 Amogelang Keketso Legodi MS10 Valentina Makhubu MS11 Nonjabulo Xaba MS12 Karabo Mphelo MS13 Maite Mogano MS14 Kayla Khayakazi Maseko MS15 Nosipho Mavuso MS16 Octavia Matshidiso Mashaba MS17 Thando Motha MS18 Dimpho Rhandzu Nkosi MS19 Paballo Kobuoe MS20

The Miss Soweto pageant is proudly sponsored by White Star Super Maize Meal — always white, fluffy and easy to cook. When you need to shine, “Shay’na nge White Star”!

