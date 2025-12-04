SMag’s December Celebration issue highlights decade-defining brands

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A designer and muse duo that has shaped modern fashion fronts the multiple covers of the December “Celebration” issue of SMag.

Rich Mnisi and Sarah Langa’s unbreakable bond makes them one of style history’s most storied duos. Mnisi is celebrating a decade of his eponymous fashion label, while Langa has also helped shape content creation in the past 10 years.

In a most majestic manner, our December Celebration issue offers a first look at what to expect when SMag turns 10 next June. We are baptising 2026 “the year of 10”.

To kick it off, we have curated an issue that puts the spotlight on brands that in the past 10 years have given the world groundbreaking work, long-lasting influences, and unparalleled heritage.

Sarah Langa and Rich Mnisi (Steve Tanchel)

Actor Thabang Molaba is also featured on one of the covers. Last month he made his Hollywood debut as Lethabo Khoza in Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, as an SA military vet and sidekick to English rose Rosamund Pike’s villainous Veronika van der Berg.

In the third film in the Now You See Me franchise, Molaba is joined by new cast members Pike, Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, and Ariana Greenblatt, while Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, and Morgan Freeman reprise their roles.

Ahead of the issue dropping on Friday, here are some highlights:

Mnisi on Bonang Matheba loosely coining him “Mister Two Million”: That one was a double-edged sword. It created this perception around the brand that was slightly bad because it made it seem unattainable. When the collabs happen, because R2m is such a crazy amount, it makes the collab pieces aspirational. I used to hate it when people called me ‘Mister Two Million’ because it was uncomfortable – now I’m fully into it.

Rich Mnisi and Sarah Langa (Steve Tanchel)

Langa on fame and being a celebrity coming at a high cost: I never dated in high school. So, since my first relationship ever, I’ve been in the eyes of the media and scrutinised. Figuring out dating, marriage, and divorce – all in the eyes of the public – was challenging.

Fashion designer Rich Mnisi (Steve Tanchel)

I got married at a young age, and then I went through a public divorce. My family didn’t even know I was getting a divorce; they found out reading the papers. I had to figure it all out under pressure.

December Celebration issue spotlights brands that have given the world groundbreaking work, long-lasting influences, and unparalleled heritage in the past 10 years. — Emmanuel Tjiya, SMag Editor

Molaba on working with a Hollywood cast: When you work with people like that, you expect them to be bougie or weird. Like, ‘Oh, I’m a star!’ But they are the most beautiful people. They are a delightful bunch, which taught me that you are never too big.

Never have a nasty attitude – I took that with me. It was humbling because I did tend to have a big head before. When I saw these people who are so calm, I realised I need to cut this big head and simmer down.

Actor Thabang Molaba (Steve Tanchel)

The December Celebration issue is out this Friday, December 5, in limited stores in Pretoria and Johannesburg.

Found inside Sowetan when you purchase the newspaper on that day.