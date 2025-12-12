Showgirl aura: How to channel your inner Y2K pop star

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

MILAN, ITALY - JANUARY 13: Model Winnie Harlow poses backstage ahead of the John Richmond show during Milan Menswear Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2019/20 on January 13, 2019 in Milan, Italy.

Indulge in Las Vegas-style glitz as the party season calls for a return to unabashed glamour.

Makeup: Life of a showgirl

Make sparkle your whole personality with dramatic eyes and show-stopping hues.

Theatrical lashes: The eyes have it — this season, dramatic lashes are the ultimate way to exude main-character energy. At Vaquera, Thom Browne, and Courrèges, models were sent out with lashes that took on larger-than-life lengths, shapes, and finishes, ranging from wispy feathers and glitter coatings to vinyl attachments that announce themselves before you do.

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 03: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model poses backstage prior to the Vaquera Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 03, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images) (Richard Bord)

Try: MAC Lash in 87 Maximalist Lash, R275; Revlon Colorstay Lash Serum + Liner Liquid Liner in Black, R230.

Showgirl orange: Inspired by Taylor Swift’s The Life Of A Showgirl album, which deploys a vibrant citrus shade called “Portofino orange”, the mood on the runways gravitated towards orange hues on everything from lips and lids to nails to cheeks, as seen at Ashish and John Richmond.

It’s all about bold iterations of the hue by way of an orange-undertone red lipstick, tangerine flush, or swipe of electric orange on lids.

Try: Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush in Fuego Flush, R565; Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Alchimiste, R710; MAC Chromagraphic Pencil in Genuine Orange, R380.

Vegas skin: What happens in Vegas shouldn’t stay in Vegas — especially if it’s the glitzy glow we want to channel this party season. Think body-glitter-sporting Y2K pop star with iridescent skin that glistens with soft-focus lustre under stage lights. As seen at Giuseppe Di Morabito and Andreadamo, skin looked fresh with a luminous matte finish and generously layered with metallic highlighters, shimmer oils, or body glitter.

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 26: A model poses backstage at the Giuseppe Di Morabito show during the Milan Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 on September 26, 2025 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images) (Rosdiana Ciaravolo)

Try: Sol De Janeiro Glowmotions Glow Oil in Rio Sunset 75ml, R845; Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops 30ml, R950.

Spotlight eyes: Take your cue from 1920s flapper girls and give classic smoky eyes a refresh with standout sparkle. At Iceberg, smudged eyes were elevated and made to dazzle with a dab of clear gloss over lids or flecks of glitter placed on the centre of the lid for a flash of light.

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: A model poses backstage at the Iceberg fashion show during the Milan Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 on September 23, 2025 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images) (Rosdiana Ciaravolo)

Try: Revlon Glimmer Liquid Shadow in Rock It, R260; Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion Original, R530; MAC Eye Shadow in Carbon R430.