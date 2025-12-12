Your festive glow starts here: discover your Nivea Micellar Water match

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As December hits full swing, your skin faces late nights, travel, make-up that has to last all day, and exposure to sun and heat. You need a skincare solution that can keep pace with your busy days.

From picnics in the park to lazy afternoons by the pool and dancing into the early hours with friends, it’s the season to show up as your best self — and your cleansing ritual deserves a refresh that matches your festive energy.

Nivea’s Micellar Water range was created with exactly this in mind, offering three standout serum-infused variants designed to provide a simple and effective cleanse while keeping your skin radiant and hydrated.

This is the moment to embrace your holiday vibe and discover your Nivea Micellar Water match. So, who will you be: the glowing goddess, confident baddie, or grounded muse?

Gentle yet effective, the Nivea Micellar Water range is suitable for all skin types. (Nivea)

The glowing goddess

They’re the ones who light up every room and every moment. From rooftop sunsets to spontaneous road trips, they thrive on saying yes to it all. To keep their glow as unstoppable as their spirit, they reach for Nivea Skin Glow Micellar Water.

Enriched with 5% serum containing vitamins C and E, it brightens and hydrates while sweeping away waterproof make-up and impurities. The result is skin that feels fresh, even-toned and luminous.

The confident baddie

They don’t follow trends; they set them. They’re raw, real and never edit themselves for anyone. Their skin routine needs to keep up with that energy: simple, effective and no-nonsense. That’s why they turn to Nivea Clear Up Micellar Water, the newest addition to the range.

Powered by 5% serum with PHA, salicylic acid and niacinamide, it calms active breakouts and pimples, cares for post-acne marks and deeply cleanses without stripping.

In just seven days, skin looks visibly clearer and more refined, letting confident baddies own every space they walk into.

The grounded muse

They move with intention, calm, and self-assurance. They make time for themselves, knowing that balance is the foundation of beauty. Their evening routine is a ritual, and they trust Nivea Regenerating Micellar Water to be part of it.

With panthenol and squalane, it gently removes waterproof make-up while replenishing moisture and strengthening the skin barrier. For tired or sensitive skin, it restores comfort and prepares skin for overnight regeneration.

The grounded muse wakes up renewed, radiant and ready to embrace a new day on their own terms.

Your skin deserves the same care you give to the rest of your life. Whether your days are filled with adventure, unapologetic self-expression or quiet rituals of restoration, Nivea’s Micellar Water range is designed to meet you there.

Suitable for all skin types, and gentle yet effective, each formula refreshes and cares for your skin so you can glow all festive season long.

This article was sponsored by Nivea.