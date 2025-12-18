Dezemba abroad: where Mzansi is spending the festive season

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

You can enjoy a tropical island vaycay abroad and stay connected at all times, thanks to global eSIM providers like Yesim.

When December arrives, SA seems to shift its rhythm. Instagram fills with stories about upcoming trips, vacation plans are discussed on WhatsApp, and TikTok is full of videos captioned “Dezemba is loading”.

For South Africans, this season is more than just a holiday — it’s a cultural phenomenon, a state of mind, a way to mark the year’s end, gather with family and enjoy long-awaited freedom.

Increasingly, South Africans are spending the festive season abroad rather than at home. In recent years, trips to Mauritius, Dubai or Zanzibar have become more accessible, with airlines offering discounts and hotels providing attractive December packages.

But there’s an unexpected challenge behind it. You’re on a beach in Dubai photographing the sunset for Instagram, then you make a video call to your parents to show them how much fun you’re having.

In the evening you Google where to have dinner and check tomorrow’s route on Google Maps. Everything seems normal until the roaming bill hits your phone — and the Dezemba vibe instantly dies.

Between the dream of a carefree Dezemba and a mobile internet bill of several thousand rand lies a painful gap. But there’s a way to bridge it — you can enjoy a Christmas holiday abroad without unpleasant surprises and stay connected at all times, thanks to global eSIM providers like Yesim.

Where South Africans love to fly

Mauritius

A four-hour direct flight from Johannesburg, visa-free entry for 90 days and tropical summer in full swing. The island offers something for every taste — from luxury resorts in the north (Grand Baie, Trou-aux-Biches) to more affordable beaches in the east (Belle Mare).

The underwater waterfall near the Le Morne peninsula, the colourful Chamarel dunes, and Black River Gorges National Park with its rare birds are all accessible in a compact island format that can be explored in a day.

Water temperature reaches +27°C, but December marks the start of cyclone season, so flexible insurance is recommended.

Dubai

A nine-hour direct flight, an e-visa available online within a week and you’re in the city of contrasts.

In December, the weather is perfect with daytime temperatures of 25–28°C.

Dubai in December: beach days, city nights and perfect festive-season weather. (Yesim)

The emirate attracts visitors with its variety: morning shopping at Dubai Mall with the world’s largest aquarium, daytime desert safaris by jeep (from R816) and dinner in the Burj Khalifa in the evening. Families can enjoy the Aquaventure and Wild Wadi waterparks, while luxury lovers can visit the beach clubs of Jumeirah.

Important note: Dubai is crowded with tourists in December so book hotels as early as possible.

Zanzibar

A budget-friendly alternative to Mauritius: a four- to five-hour flight via Dar es Salaam, and South Africans don’t need a visa for stays up to 90 days — just a passport and return tickets.

The island is divided into regions: Stone Town with its Arab architecture and spice markets, the east coast with turquoise lagoons and kitesurfing and the north for a relaxed beach experience.

December is a short rainy season, but showers are usually brief and in the evenings. Prices are 20% to 30% lower than in July to August. The local cuisine is a mix of Swahili, Arab and Indian influences — an adventure in itself.

Christmas in Europe and other destinations

There is a growing trend of spending the festive season in Europe: Prague, Vienna and Berlin, with their markets, mulled wine, and gingerbread.

A Schengen visa is required in advance and temperatures hover around 0°C, but the atmosphere is worth it. The markets operate from late November until December 24 to 26, and most close after Christmas.

An alternative for those who prefer not to travel far is Mozambique: the Bazaruto Archipelago, diving at Tofo and Gorongosa National Park. A visa can be obtained at the border and travel distance is minimal.

Roaming shock

You arrive in Zanzibar, check into a hotel with an ocean view, open Instagram — and realise the Wi-Fi barely works. Photos take a minute to load, and videos won’t upload at all. It turns out stable internet is available only in the lobby, and even there it drops every five minutes.

Of course, you could buy a local SIM — but that means finding a store, figuring out unfamiliar plans in Swahili or Arabic, and spending the first day of your vacation on it. It’s easier to just enable roaming: a familiar operator, everything works immediately, no hassle. Convenient, fast, familiar.

And now you’re connected. In the evening, you video call your mom on WhatsApp to show the beach and how you’re relaxing. In the morning, you check Google Maps to find that restaurant from the recommendations.

During the day, you scroll through your feed while lying on a sun lounger — what else is there to do between swims? Everything feels like home, just with palm trees in the background.

At first glance, a seven-day travel 5GB data bundle for a couple of hundred rand seems like a decent solution, but spend a couple of habitual hours on TikTok and the limits are gone in two days.

Exceed the limit and you could pay hundreds per additional gigabyte. Another 5GB beyond the bundle could cost thousands more. And if you’re travelling with your family rather than alone, expenses skyrocket.

Unwind on Zanzibar’s pristine beaches. (Yesim)

eSIM solutions are changing the game

Expensive roaming has more South Africans looking for alternatives. One solution changing the rules is eSIM. It’s a chip built into your phone that allows you to remotely download and activate plans from different operators.

No physical SIM cards, no queues at stores, no lost SIMs — you set up your connectivity at home, in a calm environment. Just download the app, choose a plan and you’re online with a single click as soon as you arrive.

This is how Yesim works — it’s one of the most popular international eSIM providers, with more than a million users.

Why Yesim is the perfect solution for Dezemba travel

Convenient plans and tariffs: You can choose a package specifically for the country you’re visiting, or use Global plans: one plan covers 80+ destinations (from R28.42 per GB) or 140+ destinations (from R56.84 per GB). There’s also the Pay & Fly pay-as-you-go plan: set it up once, and a single eSIM works in 170+ countries and regions. No need to buy and install a new package for each destination — you simply pay for what you use.

You can choose a package specifically for the country you’re visiting, or use Global plans: one plan covers 80+ destinations (from R28.42 per GB) or 140+ destinations (from R56.84 per GB). There’s also the Pay & Fly pay-as-you-go plan: set it up once, and a single eSIM works in 170+ countries and regions. No need to buy and install a new package for each destination — you simply pay for what you use. Extensive coverage: One eSIM works in 200+ destinations via over 800 operators, including 4G and 5G.

One eSIM works in 200+ destinations via over 800 operators, including 4G and 5G. Multiple eSIMs for family use: Manage multiple eSIMs simultaneously — perfect for family travel. One account, one expense control, unified statistics.

Manage multiple eSIMs simultaneously — perfect for family travel. One account, one expense control, unified statistics. Expense control and simplicity: After setting up the profile in the Yesim app, you can top up and monitor data usage directly from the app.

After setting up the profile in the Yesim app, you can top up and monitor data usage directly from the app. Security: For Apple devices, Yesim offers a free VPN when using its eSIM.

For Apple devices, Yesim offers a free VPN when using its eSIM. Easy activation: Download the Yesim app on iOS or Android at home without rush, choose a country plan, and activate with a single tap upon arrival at the airport. No need to insert or swap SIM cards.

Download the Yesim app on iOS or Android at home without rush, choose a country plan, and activate with a single tap upon arrival at the airport. No need to insert or swap SIM cards. Auto-connect to the best network: If you have a 3G/LTE connection but another operator offers available 4G/5G, Yesim instantly switches you over.

If you have a 3G/LTE connection but another operator offers available 4G/5G, Yesim instantly switches you over. Trial package: If you’re worried something might go wrong, you can test Yesim eSIM before a big trip — buy 500MB for 3 days for about R10.40.

How to prepare for and enjoy Dezemba 2025 without surprises

To ensure Dezemba goes smoothly, it’s worth preparing in advance.

Book your December trip at least three months ahead. “Shoulder” dates — December 10 to 18 or after January 2 — can be 30% to 40% cheaper than peak dates.

Check your passport validity (ideally, at least six months remaining) and arrange travel insurance.

Download offline maps (e.g. Google Maps or Maps.me) for navigation without mobile data.

Most importantly, set up your eSIM at home before departure so everything is ready upon boarding. Five minutes of setup can save you thousands. Yesim supports iPhone XS+ and newer, Samsung S20+ and newer, and most modern devices. The full list is available on the Yesim website.

A few destination tips:

Mauritius: December is considered the high season, but rain is possible. Plan backup activities.

December is considered the high season, but rain is possible. Plan backup activities. Dubai: The weather is perfect, but it’s important to respect local customs, especially during holidays or religious dates.

The weather is perfect, but it’s important to respect local customs, especially during holidays or religious dates. Europe: If you’re visiting Christmas markets, bring warm clothing. Markets often operate until December 25 to 26, but many close shortly after Christmas.

Dezemba is no longer just a holiday. For many, it’s a conscious choice and a way to strengthen connections with family, friends and even yourself. With advancing technology, boundaries are disappearing. What was once a privilege for the few is now accessible to ordinary travellers.

eSIM providers like Yesim are a clear example of how innovation makes travel more comfortable and connectivity more stable and accessible.

You can enjoy every moment of your holiday, share it in real time, and avoid shocking roaming bills. The world feels closer, travel becomes more democratic, and Dezemba 2025 is the season when technology works for people.

This article was sponsored by Yesim.