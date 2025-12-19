Plascon’s 2026 colour forecast celebrates human touch

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As our fascination with all things artificial intelligence begins to normalise, 2026 welcomes a refocus on all things human.

When compiling its highly anticipated colour forecast for next year, Plascon embraced a shift towards a “made by hand” approach, foregrounding handmade as its overarching theme.

“At the heart of painting is the hand. It’s part of every step – choosing shades, testing swatches and finally bringing colour to the wall. Paint is not abstract or artificial. It’s tangible, textured and deeply human. The hand makes it real, authentic, unique and a mark of craft,” said Plascon’s head of marketing, Leslie Frank.

“Our new colour combinations reflect the same spirit of celebrating imperfection and individuality. They don’t only cover surfaces, they respond to daily life.”

For inspiration the Plascon team looked to aspects of our surroundings – horizons, waters, city streets and wild gardens. The captivating end result spans four distinct colour “worlds” inspired by nature and daily life, which celebrate imperfection and individuality. Creating the four distinct worlds involved pairing earthy tones with daring brights and subtle neutrals with expressive accents. Each celebrates contrast and harmony, offering curated colours that unite to form immersive palettes:

BUTTER + SKY

A little optimism goes a long way. (Plascon)

The palette is optimistic and inspired by blue skies and warm yellows. The colours include:

Chocolate Chunk (O2-D1-1);

Blazing Sun (Y4-A1-4);

Sapphire (B7-A1-1);

Athena’s Dream (B4-A2-1);

Cave Painting (O2-C1-1);

Julia (Y3-A2-2); and

Signal Red (G7).

LAND + SEA

How to capture biophilic influences. (Plascon)

Rooted in earth and water textures, thes palette embraces natural materials and biophilic influences. The colours include:

African Mud (O2-E1-1);

Olive (G2-E1-2);

Frog Pond (Y6-D1-1);

Bashful Blue (B3-C1-4);

Sparkling Lemon Lime (Y6-A1-1);

Daily Lily Dream (O2-A1-1); and

Evening Stroll (G6-C2-1).

FASHION + CANDY

Street style meets a sweet palette. (Plascon)

Here the colours are vibrant, eclectic and bold. Inspired by street style, nightlife and pop culture, the palette includes:

Eclair (R7-D1-1);

Ruby Tuesday (R5-B2-2);

Bellagio Blue (B6-B2-1);

Hot-N-Spicy (R6-B1-1);

White Maas (Y2-A2-2);

Lemon Essence (Y5-A1-2); and

Ginger Biscuit (O1-C1-1).

ORCHARD + BLOOMS

Love for lush. (Plascon)

The lush and vibrant collection, inspired by fruit markets and garden centres, focuses on abundance and vitality. The colours include:

Chocolate Delight (R6-E1-1);

Hudson (26);

Spanish Brocade (O2-B1-3);

Swazi (R2-C1-1);

Wanda (Y4-C1-1);

Good Day Sunshine (O6-A1-1); and

Just Terracotta (R7-C1-1).

REFLECTING THE SPIRIT OF THE TIMES

The pre-existing Plascon colours comprising each world have been carefully curated to reflect the spirit of the times. The paint can be tinted in your choice of Plascon coating type at any leading retailer. ready for you to transform your home or premises.

“From swatch to wall, the process becomes a story told by the human hand and the transformative power of colour,” said Frank.