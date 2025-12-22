‘It doesn’t just cleanse; it gives you back that glow’: Zozibini Tunzi on her skincare go-to

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Zozibini Tunzi loves that Nivea’s range of serum-infused micellar waters provide a quick, gentle and efficient cleanse, while also delivering targeted skin benefits.

If there’s one thing redefining everyday skincare right now, it’s the growing expectation that even the simplest steps should deliver more for your skin — and new Nivea Micellar Water delivers.

As the only range of serum-infused micellar waters in SA, this isn’t just the launch of another cleansing product. It marks the introduction of a new category, one that rethinks what cleansing can deliver and where real skincare benefits can begin.

By combining the deep-cleaning power of micelles with a 5% serum infusion, Nivea has elevated cleansing into a skin-enhancing step that works harder for you. It’s skincare that starts delivering visible benefits before you even begin the rest of your routine.

That kind of all-in-one performance is one of the reasons Nivea Micellar Water is Zozibini Tunzi’s new skincare go-to.

“I’m a busy bee. I want something that’s efficient without wasting my time,” says the former Miss Universe. “Nivea Micellar Water is smart skincare that cares for my skin with every sweep, leaving me looking and feeling radiant without the effort.​ It works hard so I can do the bare minimum.

“It’s such a great product in the sense that I work a lot and wear makeup a lot; to get home and try to remove that makeup can sometimes be a lot of work.

“Having Nivea Micellar Water on hand makes it so easy and seamless; it removes up to 100% of my makeup and SPF, all while delivering targeted skin benefits. It doesn’t just cleanse; it gives you back that glow.”

‘I love the Nivea Skin Glow Micellar Water, which has vitamins C and E, as it energises and hydrates my skin,’ says Zozibini Tunzi. (Ray Manzana)

Tunzi is also a fan of the fact that the Nivea Micellar Water range is designed to meet a variety of skin needs. “I love that it works for different skin types,” she says.

The range includes:

Nivea Skin Glow Micellar Water

This is Tunzi’s personal favourite. “I’m guaranteed that it will hydrate my skin, and I love to have a beautiful glow, especially in the summer,” she says.

For skin that looks tired or lacks radiance, Nivea Skin Glow Micellar Water combines micelles with vitamins C and E to brighten, refresh and gently energise the complexion.

It leaves skin feeling clean, hydrated and naturally luminous, making it ideal for dull or fatigued skin that needs a daily boost.

Nivea Clear Up Micellar Water

If blemishes, excess oil or uneven texture are your main concerns, Nivea Clear Up Micellar Water delivers the right balance of clarity and care.

With polyhydroxy acid, salicylic acid and niacinamide, it helps refine pores, smooth surface texture and visibly reduce breakouts while keeping skin comfortable and never stripped.

Nivea Regenerating Micellar Water

For skin that feels sensitive, stressed or dehydrated, Nivea Regenerating Micellar Water combines panthenol and squalane to offer gentle regeneration.

This soothing formula restores moisture, calms irritation and supports the skin barrier, making it ideal for moments when your skin needs extra comfort and care.

“I never work with a brand that I don’t 1,000% believe in and that I can’t use myself. I have been using Nivea Micellar Water so much,” says Tunzi.

“I take it everywhere. If I’m travelling and flying, I want my skin cleansed, so I carry it in my bag.”

As someone who has been recommending the Nivea Micellar Water range to her family, Tunzi is not surprised that the brand’s research shows that nine out of 10 South African women who’ve tried it have made the switch.

“Whenever we speak about skincare, it’s so daunting for everyone because it feels intimidating. I love how simple Nivea Micellar Water is. My sister is one of those people only getting introduced to skincare now. She tried it out and it has been perfect for her,” Tunzi says.

“I think what makes it so easy to use is that it is a multitasking skincare product. You’re getting a cleanser, makeup remover, and serum step all in one product, without the long routine, so it is very beginner-friendly. It’s seamless and easy; everyone can try it out.”

The Nivea Micellar Water range supports long-term skin goals without adding extra steps, proving that effective skincare doesn’t have to be complicated to be powerful.

It empowers women to define their own version of “bare minimum”, whether that’s simple, indulgent or anywhere in between. It’s this effortless efficacy that’s driven the switch: nine out of 10 South African women have chosen the 5% serum-infused micellar water that does more than just cleanse.

This article was sponsored by Nivea.