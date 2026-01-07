Five favourite fashion trends for the office this summer

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Happy New Year, SMaggers.

It’s out with the old and in with a confident return-to-work style reset.

Sync your career goals with your style ascension and promote your everyday office look to senior style status with ease and sophistication.

Inspired by the 2025/2026 Spring/Summer runways, the style guide translates five of fashion’s favourite summer trends into our workwear-worthy looks designed for an elevated and effortlessly chic new season.

Balloon pants

Denoted for their billowy shape with ankle-gathered nature, the trousers score high on our must-have list, thanks to their forgiving, flattering silhouette that has everyone looking their best. As seen on the runway of Bottega Veneta, a model walks the show in a ruched silk coffee brown vest paired with dark navy balloon trousers and a sleek silver overnight tote. Elevate the fashion-forward, office-friendly trousers by pairing them with your favourite summer blazer and open mule heels. Chef’s kiss.

Drop waist

The drop waist trend has made its way into our office wear wardrobes. The trend pairs beautifully with classic wardrobe staples for a unique style revolt. As seen on the runway of Chanel, a model walks the ramp in a drop waist cheviot slit skirt paired with a light burgundy cardigan and statement neckpiece and bright belt, completing the look with a neutral shoulder bag and pumps. Switch out the cardigan for a classic white shirt and playful clutch of your choice.

Pop of colour

One can never be misled by the chic style tip to inject colour into any ensemble. For the office, breathe new life into outdated office staples with a chic colour upgrade. As seen on the runway of Ferragamo, a model walks the showcase in an eye-catching sherbet orange pleather pencil skirt paired with a long-sleeved buttoned-up sand suede shirt jacket, finished off with black mule heels and a statement handbag. When styling bold colours, keep the rest of the outfit muted and neutral.

Sharp tailoring

Cinched waists and strong shoulders are this year’s style power move, so get on board. As seen on the runway of Loewe, a model walks the show in a fire engine red cinched blazer paired with a racy tan-hued asymmetrical skirt, a canary yellow clutch bag, and white sneakers. Amp up the sophistication factor of the ensemble by switching out the skirt for trousers and elevate your soles with a pair of your heels.

Fresh colour combos

This trend fuses summer with the dopamine rush of colour. The trend comes in time for the bold moves and resolutions. As seen on the runway of Fendi, a model walks the showcase in a sweet tooth summery fruity combination of a cherry blossom pink boxy T-shirt paired with rose red loose-fit leather trousers and a cocoa shade handbag. To transform the ensemble for night time, pair the look with outerwear that has sequins, rhinestones or glittery sparkle.

Summer coat

This season, keep a stylish light coat in the office to mitigate against the air-conditioning and to polish any outfit. As seen on the runway of Ferragamo, a model walks the ramp in a monotone tan and sand ensemble. Relaxed suiting is paired with a suede trench coat, a dark navy floor-length necktie, metallic gold brogues, and a chestnut brown handbag. When shopping for a summer coat, be on the lookout for airy fabrics such as linen, silk, hemp, and cotton.

Utility workwear

Bring out your playful fashion side by adding work chic to workwear. As seen on the Bottega Veneta runway, a model walked the show in a pigeon blue velour shirt and trouser co-ord, complete with a matching handbag, a white ruched high-collar blouse, and white court sneakers. Make it office-worthy by breaking up the co-ord into separate outfits. Pair the shirt over a structured strappy mid-length dress with chunky accessories, and keep the bag.

Preppy

Resurrect the preppy aesthetic for the office with golfers, pleated skirts, and tartan cardigans. As seen on the Dior ramp, a model walks the show in a peplum crop jacket with tuxedo-style lapels, complete with a matching pleated micro mini and metallic silver statement heels. Inject your personality into the trend by pairing your preppy ensemble with statement metallic or colourful jewellery and accessories.

