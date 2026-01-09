Sankofa Fest: Celebrating 30 years of Thandiswa Mazwai

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

This year, Thandiswa Mazwai is turning 50 and is celebrating 30 years in the entertainment industry, and to mark the milestone, she is set to launch the Sankofa Heritage Festival.

Grammy-nominated artist Somi and singer Msaki are the official co-headliners of the festival’s inaugural edition, while the opening act competition will be announced after an open competition for others to join.

“I am so excited to have my dear friends Somi and Msaki as co-headliners for the inaugural year of Sankofa Fest,” Mazwai said.

“They have been very dear sisters to me for many years, and we have been appearing at each other’s events all over the world. Somi is a Rwandan/Ugandan musician who centres archives in her work, and we have worked together on her album dedicated to Miriam Makeba. Msaki is more than a musician — she is a cultural worker who has activated many young artists’ careers. For Sankofa Fest, she will be appearing with an ensemble that includes artists from Sudan and Kenya.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Who is headlining the show?

Thandiswa Mazwai, Maski, and Somi.

“Returning to Johannesburg to perform at Thandiswa Mazwai’s Sankofa Festival feels deeply personal. Thandiswa is not only a towering artist but [also] a dear sister whose strength, sonic imagination, and uncompromising commitment to Africa’s past and future always keep me inspired. To be a part of the first iteration of a festival she has dreamed into being — grounded in memory, return, and forward motion — is an honour. Marking my first appearance in South Africa in four years, in the company of my sister and friend, makes this return to Johannesburg, and this moment of reunion, especially meaningful," Somi said.

When and where?

February 28 2026, at Big Top Arena at Carnival City, Johannesburg.

How much will it cost?

Tickets start from R400.

What time?

From 6pm to 11pm.

Competition details

The opening act competition is for upcoming traditional musicians, groups and bands. This initiative aims to spotlight emerging talent rooted in indigenous African musical forms and provide a platform for the next generation of cultural practitioners.

For more details, click here. The deadline for entries closes on January 31, and the winners will be announced in February.