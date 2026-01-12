2026: The year to find people who will bring balance in our lives

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

My housekeeper taught me a very important lesson about life without saying a word the other day.

She always places a bucket in a tilted position in the bathtub to fill it with water, but instead of waiting there for it to fill up, she’ll leave it there with the water running and go either to one of the bedrooms or the kitchen to do something else.

Moments later, she’ll go back to the bathroom to get the bucket and start cleaning.

Whenever I tilt the bucket, it gets back into an upright position and the water runs into the bathtub. Then I must wait — impatiently — for the bucket to fill up.

I wondered how my housekeeper did it but never asked.

So, on this particular day, she arrived just after 8am, as usual, and put her stuff in the lounge, then went into the bathroom to fill the bucket with water.

She then went into one of the bedrooms. I went into the bathroom to see how she gets the bucket to stay in the tilted position.

“As the year begins, may you find the courage to let go of people who drag you down and don’t bring you the balance you need in your life.” — Sibongile Mashaba

I then saw that she had placed a pumice stone underneath one side of the bucket. The way I laughed at myself for not thinking of that. (Claps once!)

I told her: “You know, I’ve always wondered how you are able to keep the bucket in a tilted position as you fill it with water.”

Her response: “Ooooooh! I use the pumice stone.”

“Yes, I saw that,” I responded and related my frustration with having to wait for the bucket to fill up.

It had happened just the previous day. (Rolling eyes!)

The lesson I learnt is about balance.

Yes, balance.

Stability, steadiness, support, equality, correct proportion, and position…

Balance is important for our growth, sustainability, happiness, overall wellness and many other things.

Pause and think about this a little.

Now, visualise the drie-foot pot. What happens when one leg breaks? It becomes unstable. Who are the people in your life who keep breaking you, yet you go back to them? Let them go.

How many times have you been told you must eat a balanced diet or stop smoking? Have you listened? Think about your health.

When you position yourself and make yourself seen, you will grow. Stop playing small or limiting yourself.

When builders work on a project, they must make sure that the structure is steady and that they have the machinery and materials they need to do a perfect job; otherwise, the structure will collapse.

As you build the life you want, you need to equip yourself with life lessons, adopt new skills and do many other things that will bring steadiness.

Stability and support. If you were to embark on a new journey, who are the people in your life who will be there to walk with you, carry you through difficult times, make sure you remain grounded and give you immeasurable support?

As the year begins, may you find the courage to let go of people who drag you down and don’t bring you the balance you need in your life.

Yes, those people who only remember that you exist when they want something from you or those who are just never there for you — in good or bad times. Break away from them.

There are many relationships and things we involve ourselves in that only drain us, make us unhappy and bring us a lot of frustration.

May you be brave enough to take a step towards shutting doors that are holding you back and getting out of relationships that no longer serve you.

At first you may feel guilty, and that is OK, but remind yourself why you have to remove yourself from certain situations that have been draining you. You deserve better.

Be intentional about doing something new and different.

Many years ago, I read a book, and my biggest takeaway from it was that you can find bliss in doing something new.

So, don’t be afraid.

Take that first step towards building new relationships — at church if you’re a Christian, these are people who will pray for and with you when you need it the most.

Find work and social besties, and add to your friends’ circle — people you can embark on healthy journeys with and who will support and encourage you to keep going even when it gets tough.

Remember not to hold back due to past experiences, but don’t go in blindly as well.

May 2026 be the year that you transform into something you’ve only dreamt of and that will bring you all that your heart desires.

And when you feel like giving up, may these words of Canadian poet and illustrator Rupi Kaur encourage you to keep going: “You do not just wake up and become the butterfly. Growth is a process.”

LOVE and light!